Mets Morning News: Mets lose again, Drew Smith ejected

Meet the Mets

The Mets dropped the first game of the Subway Series on Tuesday night, losing 7-6. Despite the offense putting up 6 runs, Max Scherzer and the Mets’ pitching struggled once again, making it hard for the team to have a shot at winning.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, MLB, Newsday, Daily News, NY Post.

Pete Alonso took batting practice and fielded grounders before Tuesday’s game as he makes his way back from a wrist injury.

Speaking after the game, Scherzer said he has to be better, while Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor also held themselves accountable for the loss.

The Mets released Tommy Hunter while Stephen Ngosek was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.

Jose Quintana completed his first rehab start for Port St. Lucie on Tuesday night.

Drew Smith was ejected from last night’s game for sticky substances and will now serve a 10 game suspension. Because of this, the Mets will be limited to carrying 12 pitchers.

The Mets have added fireworks that come out of the home run apple after the team hits a homer.

Around the National League East

The Braves game in Detroit was postponed due to rain. They will play the Tigers in a doubleheader today.

Edward Cabrera struggled as the Marlins dropped their second straight game to the Mariners.

The Phillies offense broke out, as the crushed the Diamondbacks 15-3.

Patrick Corbin returned to the site of his Game 7 performance in the World Series, but this time found himself and the Nationals on the losing side against the Astros.

Around Major League Baseball

The Giants and Cardinals will play at Rickwood Park in 2024, a historic site where Willie Mays once played in the Negro Leagues.

The Nevada state senate passed a $380 million bill to help fund the proposed stadium in Las Vegas for the A’s.

Meanwhile, in front of a crowd of nearly 28,000 fans pleading the A’s sell the team and stay in Oakland, the Athletics defeated the Rays for their 7th straight win.

Late Tuesday night The Athletic reported MLB intends to limit team spending on tech and to implement staffing limits.

Liam Hendricks has no structural damage to his elbow, with his timeline currently to ‘wait and see’.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis previewed the Subway Series.

Steve Sypa looked at the best performances in the minor leagues over the past week for the Mets/

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own dropped!

David Capobianco recapped Matt Harvey’s 14th start of his memorable 2013 season.

This Date in Mets History

Duke Snider hit his 400th career home run on this date in 1963.