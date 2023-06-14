Flushing Is Burning, Episode 10: Awfully Close

Welcome to Flushing is Burning, the latest addition to the Home Run Applesauce family of podcasts, hosted by Grace Carbone and Christian Romo. Flushing is Burning is a weekly podcast examining the Mets, queer issues, and the occasional intersection of the two.

This week, Grace and Christian talk about a Mets team that looks awfully close to rock bottom, so says Gary Cohen. Can they find a flotation device? Are they still in a pennant chase?

They also recap what is hopefully the end of the Anthony Bass saga in Toronto, as well as share a delightfully simple story out of rookie ball. Anderson Comas, we’re sorry for calling you Alexander!

And finally, Grace and Christian argue about Booksmart. Maybe argue is strong—disagree is a better word.

