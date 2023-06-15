Mets Morning News: Mets somehow get a win, Drew Smith suspended

Meet the Mets

New York’s hottest mess is the Subway Series. This game had everything, rain delays, shift violations, a steal of home, sloppy fundies, errors, pickoffs, replays, Thor, and walk-offs. Somehow that all added up to a New York Mets win. Brandon Nimmo was the culprit in getting picked off but he made up for it when he walked it off in the tenth with a double off the wall to drive in the Manfred man on second. Justin Verlander got the start and was solid even if he gave up the lead as soon as the Mets scored a run. It wasn’t the prettiest game ever played but for a team that comes up with new ways to lose every night it was a nice change that, despite it all, this time they found a way to win.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Bergen Record, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday

Before the game Drew Smith was suspended 10 games for his sticky stuff violation from the previous night.

After the Mets outrighted Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse, he refused his assignment to Triple-A and is now a free agent.

The Mets have been giving Daniel Vogelbach a break from playing as he works to get himself righted at the plate.

In what has been a mostly dismal season for this ballclub, Francisco Álvarez has been one of their lone bright spots.

Mets fans have been blessed with the broadcast booth of Gary, Keith, and Ron but what goes into their broadcasts every night that makes them one of the best in baseball?

Around the National League East

The Braves swept their doubleheader against the Tigers.

Jesús Sánchez robbed a game-tying home run as the Marlins defeated the Mariners 4-1.

The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 4-3 in extra innings.

Despite rallying in the ninth, the Nationals fell to the Astros on a walk-off.

Around Major League Baseball

The Nevada State assembly approved a bill to build a new stadium in Las Vegas which increases the likelihood of the Athletics leaving Oakland.

Sticky stuff ejections are at the discretion of the umpires but it is time to come up with a better way to determine if a pitcher crossed the line.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino suffered a torn labrum that requires season-ending surgery.

Twelve-year-old Yuto Hara dreams of becoming the next Shohei Ohtani as both a power hitter and an ambidextrous pitcher.

Our very own Rich Staff wrote about the club of 29 baseball players who made their major league debuts in empty stadiums during the 2020 season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of Flushing is Burning, the Mets mess and the Anthony Bass saga were discussed.

This Date in Mets History

In a dark day in Mets history, the Mets traded away Tom Seaver to the Reds in what became known as the Midnight Massacre.