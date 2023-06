Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/16/23: Crawling back over .500

BUFFALO 7, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

David Peterson is still all sorts of messed up. At least Ronny Mauricio got back on track with a two-homer game. Also Tomas Nido went deep, he’s a very nice player to have kicking around in Triple-A. Recently promoted Luke Ritter went hitless in four at bats.

GAME 1: BINGHAMTON 7, PORTLAND 3 / 7 (BOX)

Luis Moreno was the star in game one, striking out ten in six innings. Home runs from Brandon McIlwain and Jou Suozzi provided the offensive thump to take the first half of the doubleheader.

GAME 2: BINGHAMON 3, PORTLAND 2 / 7 (BOX)

Hey look, Binghamton is back over 500. Neat. Christian Scott had the second strong start for Binghamton of the day, striking out nine in six innings in his first Double-A start. The offense was more quiet generally, but two more home runs - Rowdey Jordan and Matt O’Neill - carried the day.

ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 3 / 10 (BOX)

Five hits, two runs, and an extra inning loss. Kevin Parada and Alex Ramirez continue to underwhelm. Brooklyn is generally depressing, so let’s call it there.

ST. LUCIE 8, PALM BEACH 7 (BOX)

Three more walks for Jett. Would still like to see him swing more, but his eye has been at least somewhat impressive.

FCL METS 8, FCL ASTROS 7 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

David Peterson