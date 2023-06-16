Mets score early and often, beat Cardinals

Believe it or not, the Mets won a game with ease this evening. Hosting the last-place Cardinals, the Mets jumped out to an early lead, held it, tacked on a run, and wound up winning 6-1.

The scoring started in the first, an inning that has plagued the Mets all season. Tylor Megill spun a scoreless top of the inning, and after loading the bases with nobody out in the bottom, the offense saw Francisco Lindor ground into a 1-2-3 double play. But with two outs and runners on second and third, Brett Baty doubled to plate a pair of runs. And Tommy Pham followed that up with a single that scored Baty, giving the Mets an extremely rare three-run lead at the end of the first.

Lindor plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the third, and Pham drove in the team’s fifth run of the night on a single later in that inning.

The Cardinals scored their lone run of the night on a solo home run by Willson Contreras in the top of the fifth, an inning that proved somewhat challenging for Megill. He got through it, though, and finished his night with six innings of one-run ball, seven strikeouts, and zero walks.

The Mets’ bullpen took things from there, as Dominic Leone threw a scoreless frame before Josh Walker threw two scoreless of his own. And the Mets even got a tack-on run when Daniel Vogelbach hit a long solo home run—just his third home run of the season—in the top of the sixth.

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Brett Baty, +17.1% WPA

Big Mets loser: Francisco Lindor, -15.6% WPA

Mets pitchers: +19.0% WPA

Mets hitters: +31.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brett Baty hits a two-run double in the first, +18.3% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Francisco Lindor grounds into a double play in the first, -15.6% WPA