Meet the Mets

The Mets celebrated Pride Night on Friday night at Citi Field with a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Tylor Megill had one of his more impressive starts in recent memory, tossing six innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven and walking none. Meanwhile, the Mets scored early on, with five of their six runs coming across the plate in the first three innings, and the struggling Daniel Vogelbach added a solo homer for good measure. The victory gave the Mets their second straight win; if they win one today, that’s called a winning streak. It has happened before.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com

Vogelbach’s return to the lineup was encouraging, though he will need to keep it up to maintain his place on the roster.

Rob Manfred defended the umpires’ judgment in handing out ejections for pitchers using sticky stuff, and Buck Showalter concurred with the commissioner.

The Mets will need to take advantage of their time facing the scuffling Cardinals.

Edwin Díaz did some light throwing prior to yesterday’s game at Citi Field as he continues to work his way back from his injury.

Billy Eppler and company may want to take the needs of the 2024 Mets into account when thinking about how to handle the upcoming trade deadline.

Tommy Pham has been a man on a mission the past few weeks.

The Mets added outfielder Rafael Ortega to the organization yesterday, with the 32-year-old being sent to Triple-A Syracuse to serve as depth.

Original Met Steve Dillon will throw out the first pitch for today’s game.

Around the National League East

Travis d’Arnaud hit two mammoth home runs to help lead the Braves to a decisive 8-1 victory over the Rockies.

Taijuan Walker pitched eight sparking innings while the Phillies got homers from Kyle Schwarber. J.T. Realmuto, and Alec Bohm to pick up an easy 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Luis Arraez once again led the way for the Marlins, picking up five hits in a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers also held their Pride Night last night following weeks of controversy, and they predictably saw a large amount of protesters causing disturbances.

In his snide comments about the Oakland situation, Manfred once again demonstrated an inability to read the room.

FanGraphs also had some words to say about Manfred’s incompetence.

While the White Sox will likely be sellers at the trade deadline, they may only be willing to part with players who will be free agents after this year.

With the College World Series beginning last night, MLB.com provided an updated mock draft.

The Dodgers made a number of roster moves prior to Friday’s game, including placing Max Muncy on the injured list.

Mitch Haniger has undergone forearm surgery and will miss at least ten weeks.

White Sox starter Mike Clevinger has been placed on the injured list with biceps inflammation.

Former Mets reliever and mustache aficionado Stephen Nogosek has signed a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Veteran catcher Mike Zunino has been designated for assignment by the Guardians.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis previewed this weekend’s trio of games between two underperforming teams.

Joe Sokolowski provided yet another week of fairly downtrodden Mets-related quotes.

This Date in Mets History

Willie Randolph was unceremoniously given the boot on this date in 2008.