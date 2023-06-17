Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/17/23: Rain rain, shortened games

SYRACUSE 6, BUFFALO 0 / 5 (BOX)

Syracuse clobbered Buffalo in a rain shortened five inning affair. They hit three home runs in the five innings, with Luke Voit (his second since he signed with the organization), Luke Ritter, and DJ Stewart providing the dingers last evening. Vinny Nittoli and Hunter Parsons combined for five excellent innings, surrendering just a hit apiece, striking out seven and walking just two.

An important note: Ronny Mauricio, despite going 0-3, played left field, which is an important footnote, since the multi-position flex will help him get to Queens quicker.

PORTLAND 7, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

Dominic Hamel did not have his favorite game last evening, surrendering four runs in the top of the first, coming out after just recording two outs in the game. Binghamton battled back, cutting the lead in half with runs in the second and fourth inning, both off the bat of Joe Suozzi. Hayden Singer got them to within one with an RBI ground out later in the fourth.

However, Portland would add some insurance runs, which ended up being too much for the Rumble Ponies to overcome.

ABERDEEN 3, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Aberdeen and Brooklyn had a good old pitchers duel in this one. Brooklyn ran out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, on an Omar De Los Santos RBI ground out. Tyler Stuart would surrender a run in the second. And that would be that, until the ninth.

Stuart was sensational, surrendering just three hits and one run, while striking out six and walking just two. He lowered his ERA to 1.47.

In that aforementioned ninth inning, Brooklyn would take an eventually short lived lead on a Chase Estep sacrifice fly. However, Michael Krauza would allow the winning runs on base, and Manny Rodriguez would allow them to score, as Brooklyn was handed a walk off loss.

PALM BEACH 1, ST. LUCIE 0 / 5 (BOX)

The Single-A Cardinals and Mets played just like their major league counterparts did, but this game had two things the other one did not: a Mets loss, and a rain-shortened game, the second for Mets minor league teams on the day.

The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the first and that would prove to be enough. St. Lucie threatened quite a few times, but could not get the big hit to scratch a run across. They stranded Jett Williams on third after a first inning triple, and stranded Wilfredo Lara on third after back to back singles by Lara and Williams. It just was one of those days, in a season of those days, for St. Lucie.

NO GAME (SCHEDULED OFF DAY)

Star of the Night

Joe Suozzi

Goat of the Night

Dominic Hamel