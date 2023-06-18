Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/18/23: Tidy Tidwell

BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

Ronny Mauricio had four hits including a homer. That’s good. He also committed another error in left field. That’s bad. Luke Voit had four walks. That’s good. Mike Vasil gave up six runs in three innings. That’s bad. I’m missing another good thing to complete the Simpsons reference, but the Mets lost, which is obviously bad.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets sent RHP Sean Reid-Foley on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Met

PORTLAND 9, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Someday soon I won’t have to come up with things to say about Junior Santos being bad. For the moment, I’ll simply choose to say he - and the rest of Binghamton - were awful and leave it at that. So much for being back to .500.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed RHP Jose Chacin on the 7-day injured list.

BROOKLYN 5, ABERDEEN 0 (BOX)

All around an excellent game from Brooklyn. Blade Tidwell made his best start of the season, striking out six in seven scoreless innings. Dylan Tebrake (who I might actually prefer as a prospect) following with two scoreless innings of his own to close out the shutout. On offense, Drake Osborn got the start in place of Kevin Parada and socked two home runs.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Luis Montas on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

SUSPENDED (RAIN)

FCL METS 4, FCL NATIONALS 1 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Goat of the Night

Junior Santos