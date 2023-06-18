Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/18/23: Tidy Tidwell

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (27-40)
BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)
Ronny Mauricio had four hits including a homer. That’s good. He also committed another error in left field. That’s bad. Luke Voit had four walks. That’s good. Mike Vasil gave up six runs in three innings. That’s bad. I’m missing another good thing to complete the Simpsons reference, but the Mets lost, which is obviously bad.
- 2B Danny Mendick: 3-5, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB, K
- LF Ronny Mauricio: 4-6, 2 R, HR (11), 2 RBI, E (15)
- 1B Luke Voit: 0-1, RBI, 4 BB, K
- PH Nick Meyer: 0-1
- RF DJ Stewart: 0-3, RBI, BB, 2 K
- CF Jaylin Davis: 1-4, RBI, BB, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 2-5, R, 2 K
- C Tomas Nido: 0-5, K
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-3, 2 BB
- 3B Luke Ritter: 2-5, R, 2 K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- LHP Nate Lavender: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets sent RHP Sean Reid-Foley on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Met
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-31)
PORTLAND 9, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Someday soon I won’t have to come up with things to say about Junior Santos being bad. For the moment, I’ll simply choose to say he - and the rest of Binghamton - were awful and leave it at that. So much for being back to .500.
- DH Matt Rudick: 1-4, K
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, R, 2B, BB
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-3
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, 2B, RBI
- LF Agustin Ruiz: 0-3, BB
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- RF Tanner Murphy: 0-4, 3 K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-3, K
- PR Wyatt Young: 0-0
- SS Branden Fryman: 1-4, 3 K
- RHP Junior Santos: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, L (3-5)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed RHP Jose Chacin on the 7-day injured list.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (26-35)
BROOKLYN 5, ABERDEEN 0 (BOX)
All around an excellent game from Brooklyn. Blade Tidwell made his best start of the season, striking out six in seven scoreless innings. Dylan Tebrake (who I might actually prefer as a prospect) following with two scoreless innings of his own to close out the shutout. On offense, Drake Osborn got the start in place of Kevin Parada and socked two home runs.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- DH D’Andre Smith: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- SS William Lugo: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, R, 2 K, SB (25)
- RF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 2B Chase Estep: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB (1)
- C Drake Osborn: 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR (6), 4 RBI
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 1-4
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-4, 2 K
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- RHP Dylan Tebrake: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Luis Montas on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (22-38)
SUSPENDED (RAIN)
Rookie: FCL Mets (6-4)
FCL METS 4, FCL NATIONALS 1 (BOX)
- DH Nick Morabito: 0-3, RBI, K
- 2B Diego Mosquera: 1-4, R, BB
- SS Jesus Baez: 0-4, BB, K
- 3B Yonatan Henriquez: 0-2, R, 3 BB, K
- RF Willy Fanas: 1-5, R, HR (1), 3 RBI, 2 K
- CF Simon Juan: 2-5
- LF Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-5, R, 2B
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 2-3, 2 BB, K, SB (5), CS (1)
- C Christopher Suero: 2-4, 2B, K
- LHP Javier Atencio: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Connor Brandon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Estarlin Escalante: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Jeremy Peguero: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Juan Arnaud: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Luis Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K. S (2)
Star of the Night
Goat of the Night
Junior Santos
