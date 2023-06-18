Mets reinstate Pete Alonso from injured list, option Mark Vientos to Syracuse

The Mets have reinstated first baseman Pete Alonso from the 10-day injured list and optioned designated hitter and first baseman Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse. Alonso is set to make his return as quickly as possible after hitting the injured list on June 9 following his being hit by a 97 mile per hour fastball on the wrist.

The injury was expected to keep Alonso out for three-to-four weeks. Instead, he’s back in just a week-and-a-half. In his brief time on the injured list, Alonso was passed for the major league lead in home runs by Shohei Ohtani, whose 23 home runs on the season sit one ahead of Alonso. Before the injury, Alonso had consistently led baseball in home runs, and if he stays healthy the rest of the way, it’s conceivable that he could reclaim that lead in short order—especially with elite crosstown slugger Aaron Judge still on the injured list.

Vientos struggled in erratic playing time over the past few weeks since he was called up from Syracuse. In 49 plate appearances, he hit .178/.224/.244 with one home run and a 33 wRC+.