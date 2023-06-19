From Complex To Queens, Episode 227: Don’t mock us!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On this date in 1943, the “Steagles” were born when the NFL temporarily merged the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, so Steve, Lukas, and Thomas discuss some other theoretically merged teams in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, they discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this week.

After, they discuss some recent mock drafts for the 2023 MLB Draft from MLB.com and Baseball America.

Lastly, they utilize the Prospects Live 2023 Mock Draft Simulator to run their own mock drafts and discuss the player the Mets selected and any other interesting things that happened on the board.

