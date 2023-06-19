Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/19/23: Everybody wins at least once!

SYRACUSE 7, BUFFALO 4 (BOX)

Syracuse and Buffalo had a back-and-forth affair with each team’s respective bullpen being the difference. Jose Butto lasted five innings, giving up three runs, and then the Syracuse bullpen totaled four innings while allowing one run. Bisons starter Wes Parsons lasted three innings, giving up three runs, and then the Bisons bullpen totaled six innings while allowing four runs.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned SS Mark Vientos to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 4, PORTLAND 3 / 10 (BOX)

Alex Valverde gave up a pair of runs in the second but was otherwise solid in his start. The Rumble Ponies tied things in the bottom of the fifth to get him off the hook and the game remained through the ninth inning and into extras thanks to some extra relief work on the part of Daniel Juarez and the collection of Sea Dogs pitchers. In the tenth, Portland scored their zombie runner and took a 3-2 lead, but Ponies would not be denied. After Branden Fryman got on base thanks to an error, Wyatt Young drove in the tying run on a line drive into center and Rowdey Jordan drove in the winning run to walk off the game.

BROOKLYN 7, ABERDEEN 3 (BOX)

Cameron Foster, Benito Garcia, and Eli Ankeney combined to toss six scoreless innings, scattering three hits and walking two. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, IronBirds starter Kyle Virbitsky was as good, allowing just three baserunners over five innings. The Cyclones were finally able to get on the board against the Aberdeen bullpen, scoring three runs in the seventh, two in the eighth, and two in the ninth. The rest of Brooklyn’s bullpen was not able to continue the shutout, with Quinn Brodey allowing two runs in the seventh and Josh Cornielly a run in the ninth, but a win’s a win.

GAME ONE

ST. LUCIE 3, PALM BEACH 2 (BOX)

This game picked up in the top of the second at 0-0, suspended from Saturday’s rain down in Florida. Yeral Martinez and Rhylan Thomas immediately drove in runs once the game got started again to put St. Lucie on top 2-0, but the rehabbing Jose Quintana gave up a pair of runs in the fourth on a sac fly and a balk to tie things up at 2-2. The game remained tied until the eighth inning, when Karell Paz drove in Jett Williams from second on a line drive into left. Jawilme Ramirez, who came in in the seventh, tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth to wrap it up for St. Lucie.

GAME TWO

PALM BEACH 16, ST. LUCIE 8 / 7 (BOX)

The good news? St. Lucie scored eight runs! The bad news? Palm Beach scored sixteen. It was actually a close one believe it or not for most of this game. Coming into the sixth inning, it was 8-6 Cardinals, a deficit that Fernando Villalobos would quickly erase with a two-run homer to tie the game at 8 apiece. Christopher Vasquez, in his second inning of work, failed to record an out in the seventh en route to three runs scoring, and his replacement, Miguel Alfonseca, allowed five more to score, resulting in an eight run sixth. With three outs to work with, St. Lucie wasn’t able to wiggle out of that one.

Star of the Night

Rowdey Jordan

Goat of the Night

Christopher Vasquez