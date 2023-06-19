Mets Morning News: The Cardinal Nay

Meet the Mets

The Mets turned a 5-1 game into a 7-7 tie, but that accomplishment sounds a lot less impressive when I mention that they ended up losing 8-7.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, MLB.com, ESPN

Pete Alonso was activated two weeks ahead of schedule as Mark Vientos was demoted to Syracuse in the corresponding move.

A lot of things suddenly don’t matter one way or another when the Mets pitching can’t stop giving up home runs to the second deck.

Francisco Lindor’s paternity leave lasted for an unofficial length of eight innings.

Of all the members of the 2015 Mets rotation, Zack Wheeler is the only one who isn’t retired, horribly injured, or having the worst season of their life.

Around the National League East

They were losing 5-0 in the second inning, but the Braves did their fair share of battering and bashing in what turned out to be a 14-6 win over the Rockies.

At the same time, the Marlins beat the Nationals in a relatively tame 4-2 contest.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies left Oakland for one of the last times ever with a 3-2 victory against the A’s.

One day short of a month without appearing in a single game, the Braves designated Charlie Culberson for assignment.

Around Major League Baseball

Fresh off of his Tommy John Surgery, Jacob deGrom’s wife gave birth to their third child, a son named Nolan.

In his first career at bat, Jay Horwitz’s grandson Spencer hit a single for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back to back home runs, but defeated the Royals 5-2, holding off the Tungsten for at least one day.

The Boston Red Sox delivered a signed Kenley Jansen baseball and jersey to a very upset pair of brothers who suddenly gained and suddenly lost a foul ball.

Alex Cora made some reasonable points about the Yankees and Red Sox being given the national spotlight regardless of who’s on the team or how they’re doing.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the unfamiliar position of third place after a weekend sweep by the Giants.

Henry Davis, the number one overall pick of the 2021 draft, is being promoted to the Pirates major league roster.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mets legends Bruce Chen, Not That Bob Gibson, Collin McHugh, Doug Mientkiewicz and Jacob deGrom.