Mets call up Grant Hartwig, option John Curtiss

The Mets have called up right-handed reliever Grant Hartwig from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned fellow right-handed reliever John Curtiss to Syracuse. The move gives the Mets a fresh arm in the bullpen, as Curtiss threw 32 pitches in the team’s loss to the Cardinals yesterday.

The Mets’ bullpen is still short an arm because of Drew Smith’s ten-game suspension for his ejection for sticky stuff, which began on Wednesday.

If Hartwig gets into a major league game, he will be making his major league debut in the process. The 25-year-old garnered some attention during spring training, and in his time with Syracuse this year, he has a 4.21 ERA and 4.34 FIP with 35 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25.2 innings of work.

As for Curtiss, he’s already bounced between the Mets’ major league roster and Syracuse this season. In his time in the big leagues, he has a 4.08 ERA and a 5.26 FIP.