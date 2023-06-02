Mets look to keep up home cooking against Blue Jays

The Mets (30-27) welcome their neighbors to the north, the Blue Jays (30-27), down to New York for a three-game series. Toronto last came to New York in 2021, and the Mets took two out of those three games. Overall, New York have dominated the all-time series, winning 22 against 13 losses.

The Mets come off winning their series against the Phillies. The series kicked off with a dominant outing from Kodai Senga in a 2-0 victory on Tuesday. The right-hander was magnificent, hurling seven shutout innings while allowing just a lone single. Philadelphia did not manage to get a baserunner as far as second base, the first time that’s happened to them since a game against the Mets in 2016. Francisco Lindor’s homer was all the offense New York would need, but Eduardo Escobar provided some insurance with a run-scoring single later in the game. Brandon Nimmo made a couple of sparkling defensive gems, including robbing a home run that could have tied the game.

Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory was the Mark Canha show, as the outfielder drove in all four of the team’s runs. Two of those game on a two-run homer, which helped New York grab the lead after Philadelphia jumped ahead. Carlos Carrasco put forth his second strong start in a row, hurling six innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. The bullpen of Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, and David Robertson shut the door over the past three innings, and Robertson picked up his second save in as many nights.

The Mets finished off the sweep by prevailing 4-2 in a matinee affair. Max Scherzer continued the team’s run of stellar starting pitching, tossing seven innings of one-run ball to pick up the victory. Canha hit his second homer in as many days, and much like his one on Wednesday, it put the Mets ahead. With Ottavino and Robertson down after working the last two nights, Jeff Brigham, Brooks Raley, and Drew Smith combined for the final six outs.

The starting pitching had arguably its best series of the season, tossing 20 innings and allowing two earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 22. All three starters went at least six innings, which helped the Mets improve their record to 16-0 when their starting pitcher goes at least six innings. It’s safe to say that, as the starting pitching goes, so go the Mets, so it’s no surprise that the Mets are playing their best baseball as their rotation is coming out of its early-season funk. There’s more good news around the corner, as José Quintana could be ready to begin a rehab assignment shortly.

The Blue Jays are coming off winning two of three to the Brewers. Toronto had a rough May, going 11-17 and falling to fourth place in the American League East.

Toronto is led on offense by Bo Bichette, who is putting up a stellar season so far. The shortstop is slashing .332/.368/.533 with 12 homers, 34 runs scored, 39 runs batted in, a 150 wRC+, and a 2.6 fWAR in 57 games. Each of those categories leads his club, and he is trending towards career highs in each category besides slugging. Matt Chapman also got off to a red-hot start, though he has cooled off lately. The third baseman is hitting .289/.368/.502 with eight homers, a 141 wRC+, and a 2.3 fWAR in 56 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also having a solid year, posting a .285/.347/.453 slash line with eight homers, a 122 wRC+, and a 0.7 fWAR in 54 games for Toronto.

Friday, June 2: Chris Bassitt vs. Justin Verlander, 7:10 p.m. on SNY

Bassitt (2023): 66.1 IP, 57 K, 26 BB, 11 HR, 3.80 ERA, 5.21 FIP, 1.15 WHIP, 0.2 bWAR

Old Fiend Bassitt got off to an absolutely abhorrent start with his new club, allowing nine earned runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings in his debut. He ended April with a 5.18 ERA across six starts, but he kicked off May by hurling 23 consecutive shutout innings across three starts, including a complete game two-hitter against the Braves on May 12. He’s regressed a bit in his last two starts after that stellar start to May, allowing six runs (two earned) in 6 1⁄ 3 innings in a loss to the Rays and then getting tagged for seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings in a loss to the Twins.

Verlander (2023): 30.0 IP, 22 K, 6 BB, 5 HR, 4.80 ERA, 4.58 FIP, 1.10 WHIP, 0.2 bWAR

Verlander is coming off a rocky start against the Rockies, to put it kindly. The veteran right-hander was blasted for six earned runs on a season-high nine hits over five innings, and he only avoided his third loss of the year thanks to New York’s comeback—they would go on to lose the game, in any event. It was a downer after he turned in a sterling performance on Sunday Night Baseball, going eight innings and allowing one earned run on three hits against the Guardians. Verlander has seen plenty of Toronto in his career, pitching to a 4.29 ERA across 15 starts against them.

Saturday, June 3: José Berríos vs. Tylor Megill, 4:10 p.m. on SNY

Berríos (2023): 65.1 IP, 62 K, 19 BB, 7 HR, 3.86 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, 0.6 bWAR

After leading all AL starters in hits allowed and earned runs allowed last season, Berríos has had a nice bounce back year for the Blue Jays so far. The right-hander is coming off tossing 5 2⁄ 3 innings of shutout ball against Minnesota, though he did walk a season-high five batters in the win. Prior to that, he earned a victory against Tampa Bay by tossing seven innings of one-run ball—it helps that Toronto scored 20 runs in that game.

Megill (2023): 54.0 IP, 43 K, 27 BB, 8 HR, 4.67 ERA, 5.28 FIP, 1.59 WHIP, -0.1 bWAR

Megill continued his backwards slide in his last start, as he suffered through one of his worst starts of the year at Coors Field. He ended up allowing six runs (four earned) while giving up a season-high ten hits. He was in trouble basically every inning, and it all came crashing down in a six-run fourth, which turned out to be his undoing. He only made it into the sixth inning in two of his six May starts, and he finished the month with a 5.28 ERA, a 4.73 FIP, and a 1.69 WHIP across 29 innings.

Sunday, June 4: Yusei Kikuchi vs. TBD, 1:40 p.m. on SNY

Kikuchi (2023): 56.1 IP, 52 K, 19 BB, 15 HR, 4.47 ERA, 5.96 FIP, 1.40 WHIP, 0.2 bWAR

Kikuchi finished April with a 3.00 ERA across five starts, but he really struggled in May, and his ERA has jumped by almost a run-and-a-half. He finished the month with a 5.83 ERA, a 7.07 FIP, and a 1.67 WHIP across six outings in the month. He did conclude May with a win, hurling five innings against Milwaukee and allowing two earned runs on three hits, though he did walk five.

TBD

The Mets have not announced a starting pitcher for Sunday’s game. The team is expected to employ a sixth starter in order to get Senga some added rest.

Prediction: The Mets conclude their homestand by taking two of three.