Mets Morning News: Sweep Citi

Meet the Mets

The Mets completed a sweep of the Phillies, winning the final game of their three game series at Citi Field 4-2. The Mets were in a 2-0 hole early in part due to a defensive miscue by Francisco Álvarez, but Max Scherzer held the fort after that, pitching seven strong innings in which he struck out nine Phillies hitters. Mark Canha had his second straight good day with the bat, hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning. Jeff Brigham pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Brooks Raley and Drew Smith combined for a scoreless ninth to secure the victory.

Max Scherzer had high praise for Francisco Álvarez after today’s game: “He just has instincts. You can never teach instincts. You either have it or you don’t. He’s got that it factor to him. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, too, being a young kid wanting to learn.”

Scherzer also expressed his frustration about the pitch clock, irritated that he was not permitted to throw his usual number of warmup pitches because of the clock.

In The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal wrote about the emotional impact Edwin Díaz’s injury had on his brother Alexis, who is having quite the season as his older brother works to try to make his way back to the mound.

Rosenthal also said that it is possible Edwin Díaz could pitch this season.

The Mets’ social media team had a little fun with Howie Rose’s first pitch.

Glendon Rusch represented the Mets at the Hall of Fame Classic in Cooperstown.

The Mets’ game against the Dodgers on July 14th at 7:00pm ET will air exclusively on Apple TV.

Around the National League East

Ahead of yesterday’s game, the Phillies placed Alec Bohm on the 10-day IL with an injury to his left hamstring. Drew Ellis was called up to take Bohm’s spot on the roster.

The Marlins were walloped by the Padres 10-1 and Joe Musgrove took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The Marlins designated former Rule-5 draft pick Nic Enright for assignment, meaning he was returned to the Cleveland Guardians.

Though MLB has taken over Padres broadcasts as Diamond Sports Group continues through bankruptcy, Braves broadcasts will continue airing on Bally Sports South for now.

Jeimer Candelario could be a valuable trade chip for the Nationals at the deadline, writes Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.

Around Major League Baseball

Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal took a look at the starting pitcher trade market in The Athletic. Spoiler alert: a lot of teams need starting pitching, but the pickings may be slim.

Jeff Passan of ESPN also did a preview of the trade market, noting that Shohei Ohtani is unlikely to be dealt, but rumor has it that Shane Bieber might be available.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com gave his bold predictions for the month of June.

As former Vice President Mike Pence calls on MLB to apologize to “Catholics across America,” Steve Buckley of The Athletic wrote about the good works of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

MLB’s antitrust exemption is being challenged in a federal case brought by minor league players in Puerto Rico and could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

Chris Sale is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder.

Juan Soto spoke to Matt Monagan of MLB.com about how his dad helped him become such an elite hitter by practicing with bottle caps and crumbled up pieces of paper.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1994, the Mets drafted Paul Wilson first overall. It didn’t exactly work out.