Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/2/23: Close, but no cigar

ROCHESTER 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Syracuse did their best to claw their way back in this one. They erased a 2-1 deficit in the 6th on Luis Guillorme’s first home run of the year. Then, down 4-2 in the ninth, the Mets put the tying run on base with nobody out. Unfortunately, a run scoring double play short circuited the rally, and Ronny Mauricio flew out as the go-ahead run at the plate. Ironically, it was an RBI from former Met Travis Blankenhorn that proved to be the game-decider.

ALTOONA 9, BINGHAMTON 8 (BOX)

This was an exciting offensive slugfest, but ultimately another comeback attempt that came up just short for a Met affiliate yesterday. The Rumble Ponies rallied back from 9-6 down, scoring in the eighth and ninth to cut the deficit to one. Jose Peroza batted with two outs and the bases loaded down one, hit the ball hard, but unfortunately hit it right at right fielder Connor Scott to end the game. Breakout prospect Matt Rudick was on base three more times though.

BROOKLYN 6, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

The majority of the Mets lineup - including the most prospect-relevant components - did a whole lot of nothing in this one. Three hitters - Omar De Los Santos, Chase Estep, Cesar Berbesi - picked up the slack however, combining for seven hits, two home runs, and all six RBI. That was more than enough offense to back Jeffrey Colon and Dylan Tebrake, who continues to post sterling results and really shouldn’t be at this level for much longer (and should honestly get a chance to start again sooner rather than later). Kevin Parada and Alex Ramirez still look rough unfortunately.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones placed SS Kevin Kendall on the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones placed OF Stanley Consuegra on the 7-day injured list retroactive to May 30, 2023.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated C Drake Osborn from the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RF Scott Ota on the 7-day injured list.

FORT MYERS 5, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

Only two hits, middling pitching, and another St. Lucie loss. What else is new. Jett Williams continues to scuffle and Jacob Reimer hasn’t continues to not lift the ball - a concerning situation even though both still have a ton of upside. At least the rehabbing Elieser Hernandez tossed a scoreless frame.

Star of the Night

Omar De Los Santos

Goat of the Night

Luis Moreno