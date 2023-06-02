This Week in Mets Quotes: The Mets Have Pride

Your 2023 New York Mets: There’s a lot of good things happening.

“You never know when it’s going to click. There’s a lot of good things happening, so I think we just kind of keep our heads down and keep this intangible vibe — whatever we’ve got going on here, it’s a good thing.” -Mark Canha [MLB]

Buck knows Mark Canha has pride.

“Mark [Canha] is low-maintenance, because he does everything to stay ready. Nights like tonight don’t surprise anybody.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“You work and you work and you work, and I feel like a lot of games throughout the course of the season are OK games — a little bit good, a little bit bad. But then those really good ones, they happen once in a while. It’s like, ‘That’s why you put in the work.’” -Mark Canha [MLB]

“I’m just trying to have good at-bats, really not trying to do too much. We had a runner on second and I was trying to hit a single up the middle. Sometimes, when you make the moment smaller than it is, things happen. I was trying to get a good pitch to hit there and drive in a run.” -Mark Canha [MLB]

Buck takes pride in the Mets for winning against any team, whether they’re in the division or not.

“Regardless of who it is or whether they are in your division or not, you don’t get extra points. It’s like a home run; you don’t get a run and a half for hitting it real far. Every game counts. You are who you are. You seek your level.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Canha talks about the Mets starting pitcher’s last three games with a certain amount of pride.

“That’s a good formula to win baseball games. You’ve got to win games all kinds of ways, but it makes it that much easier.” -Mark Canha [The Athletic]

Buck shows his pride in Max talent.

“He has just been Max. I marvel at him, at the level he does at this stage of his career. As the pure stuff starts a little down, the knowledge of pitching comes up. You saw it a lot with guys like [Greg] Maddux and [Tom] Glavine. Those guys used to throw 94, 95. Then they were throwing 89-91 or 92 with great command. Max has a very talented hand. He can maneuver the ball, make pitches change their shape a little bit in the slider, cutter and changeup. When you see that many left-handed hitters in [the lineup], you know he is going to have to do something with the baseball other than just locate a fastball.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

While Scherzer has pride in Álvarez’ ‘it-factor’, he thinks it can get even better.

“You can never teach instincts. You either have it or you don’t. [Álvarez] kind of has that it-factor to him. He has a good head on his shoulders for being a young kid, and he wants to learn. We have a great clubhouse of veterans to learn from. He is doing a great job of it. As good as he is doing right now, for him, he needs to continue to learn and continue to get experience. He will continue to get better. There are still little things that he can get better at, and he is showing spurts of what he can do.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

Scherzer also has pride in what Mark Canha’s been doing.

“You need a total team effort offensively to beat teams. It can’t be just Pete hitting in the middle of the lineup hitting homers. It’s got to be everybody. … Mark is that guy right now. He has been going out there giving us huge at-bats. Today, with that two-run homer, that really gave us some breathing room to get the lead and allowed me to go out there and do my job.” -Mark Scherzer [MLB]

Vientos takes pride in being ready.

“I was prepared for it. I got ready between innings, I’ll go in the cage to take some swings. So it really wasn’t that tough. I was prepared for it.” -Mark Vientos [MLB]

Carrasco pride led him to trying to stay in the game longer.

“[So pleased was Carrasco with his outing that when he finished the sixth inning, he hid in the clubhouse bathroom in hopes that Showalter would let him stay in the game.]

“But he found me.” Carlos Carrasco [MLB]

Nimmo’s pride in Senga is matched by Senga’s abilities.

“You have to respect the fact that he can throw 98 by you or that slider in on your hands. That’s what makes that fork effective, because when it comes out, it looks just like the fastball. And then it’s just, ‘See you later.’ He did a really good job of using all of his pitches in any count tonight and had a really good offense off-balance.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

Senga talked about Mets fans with pride.

“At home, we have a lot of great fans here. I don’t want to disappoint them. I just want to win games for us.” -Kodai Senga [MLB]

In a tough situation, Edwin Díaz exhibited his pride in his brother.

“I talked to [Alexis Díaz] because he was saying it was his fault when I got hurt, because he was the one who first hugged me. But we saw the video. No one kicked me or did anything to me. I just got hurt by myself. I said, ‘I got hurt. That’s not your problem. That’s not anyone’s problem. You have to keep going, keep pitching, keep doing what you’re doing.’ I told him, ‘This is your second year in the big leagues. People will start studying you more. The hitters will know you better. You have to keep doing what you’re doing, do better this year.’” -Edwin Díaz [The Athletic]

Scherzer doesn’t have to exactly have to swallow his pride to discuss is disdain for the pitch clock.

“You’re supposed to get eight warmup pitches, and I had seven. I asked (home-plate umpire Tripp Gibson) if I could have the eighth pitch. Can I do my normal routine to warm up? And he’s telling me, ‘It’s the clock, it’s the clock.’ That’s what’s so frustrating. Look, I’m doing my normal routine. Why do we need to step through the game and have the umpires change routines when it’s not my fault for what’s going on here? I’m talking to Tripp, and he’s sitting here saying he can’t do anything about it. If he lets me throw the pitch, MLB gets mad at him.” -Max Scherzer [The Athletic]

Both Howie Rose and Gary Cohen take extra pride in going to the Mets Hall of Fame after spending their younger years in the upper deck of Shea.

“I think about all the people that I knew growing up who also sat in the upper deck at Shea Stadium, and any one of them could have been in this role. I’m just the person who’s fortunate enough to have this job. And I never forget what it’s like sitting in the upper deck at Shea and caring and learning and knowing.” -Gary Cohen [The Athletic]

“We’re both proud to go in as individuals, don’t get me wrong, you know? But at the same time, I think the recognition that we get for representing who we represent [Howie says while pointing to the upper deck] makes this sweeter than it might have been.” -Howie Rose [The Athletic]

Buck is a little sheepish about the pride he takes in his wardrobe.

“What’s the purpose of this, to embarrass me?” -Buck Showalter [The Athletic]

Mets Tweet of the Week