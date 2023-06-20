Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Eleven

Luke Voit

Week: 6 G, 15 AB, .267/.593/.867, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 11 BB, 5 K, 0/0 SB (Triple-A)

2023 Season: 6 G, 15 AB, .267/.593/.867, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 11 BB, 5 K, 0/0 SB, .250 BABIP (Triple-A)

The Mets signed the 2020 home run champion on June 11, assigning him to Syracuse, and he made quite the first impression, outhitting teammate Ronny Mauricio, who found a pep in his step this week, as well as top prospects Jett Williams and Jacob Reimer, who are finally beginning to heat up after sluggish starts.

He began the year with the Milwaukee Brewers and hit .221/.284/.265 in 22 games before being placed on the injured list due to a strained neck. He rehabbed with the Nashville Sounds, Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate, hitting .259/.444/.482 in 8 games and was designated for assignment when he was eligible to return. Voit was released a few days leader after rejecting the assignment and picked up by the Mets, signed as a hedge in case Pete Alonso’s hand injury kept him out of action longer than expected and Mark Vientos continued struggling to fill his shoes.

While Alonso now having returned to the Mets much quicker than expected removes regular at-bats at first base from the equation, Voit theoretically could see time with the Mets at the major league level as their DH. Daniel Vogelbach’s season has been a disaster. He is currently hitting .208/.344/.320, and just returned from a weeklong “mental health break.” Voit’s numbers are more or less in line with Vogelbach’s over the last few years, and he does not represent a clear upgrade, but should the Mets choose to roster him, he would give them additional right-handed power. As the Mets have seen with other players, sometimes it takes a chance of scenery and a change of coaching to reignite the fire in a player.

Joey Lucchesi

Week: 1 G (1 GS), 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (Triple-A)

2023 Season: 8 G (8 GS), 46.1 IP, 33 H, 14 R, 12 ER (2.33 ERA), 16 BB, 45 K, .231 BABIP (Triple-A)/5 G (5 GS), 22.1 IP, 22 H, 11 R, 11 ER (4.43 ERA), 8 BB, 17 K, .281 BABIP (MLB)

Joey Lucchesi has generally been solid since returning to Syracuse following a return to the Major Leagues at the end of April that looked good at first but lost its luster quickly. Since returning to Syracuse in mid-May, the southpaw has made four starts and has a cumulative 2.35 ERA in 30.2 innings, with 22 hits allowed, 9 walks issued, and 29 strikeouts.

The left-hander has had an easier time keeping the ball on the ground in his return to Syracuse. At the major league level, he had a 41% ground ball rate, 59% fly ball rate, 24% line drive rate, and 6% infield fly ball rate. Since his return to Syracuse, he has a 56% ground ball rate, 44% fly ball rate, 18% line drive rate, and a 5% infield fly ball rate. Those numbers are almost exactly the same as the numbers Lucchesi put up prior to his initial MLB promotion- he had a 56% ground ball rate, 44% fly ball rate, 10% line drive rate, and a 5% infield fly ball rate in his 15.2 innings with Syracuse in April- so this may simply be a slight difference due to the change in the level of competition.

Tylor Megill is coming off of one of his best starts of the season, but his continued presence in the rotation is no guarantee. The right-hander has a cumulative 4.83 ERA in 69.0 innings, allowing 76 hits, walking 35, and striking out 56, and in the last calendar month has a 5.97 ERA in 28.2 innings with 37 hits allowed, 13 walks, and 25 strikeouts. Still, with Jose Quintana’s activation from the injured list looming, Lucchesi outperforming Megill and supplanting him in the Mets starting rotation is no guarantee.

