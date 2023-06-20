Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/20/23: Walk off!

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

FCL METS 7, FCL CARDINALS 6 (BOX)

This game was a back-and-forth affair. The Cardinals scored in the first, but the Mets tied it in the second. The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, but the Cardinals tied things up in the fifth. The Cardinals took the lead once again in the seventh, but the Mets scored a run and tied things up at 3 apiece in the eighth. Finally, in the top of the ninth, it looked like the wheels came off for our Metsies. Relief pitcher Jonaiker Palacios gave up three runs- one earned, two unearned thanks to a Jefrey De Los Santos fielding error- and the Cardinals took a 6-3 lead. The FCL Mets had three outs to work with, and they made the most of them. Third baseman Yonatan Henriquez led off the bottom of the ninth with a routine grounder back up the middle, but Cardinals second baseman Adari Grant flubbed it, allowing Henriquez to reach base successfully. Willy Fanas and De Los Santos drew consecutive walks, bringing 1B/OF and personal favorite Yohairo Cuevas up the plate- for those that don’t know, Cuevas is Juan Samuel’s nephew. Cuevas worked a full count and then deposited an Alajandro Cervantes offering over the left field wall for an opposite field walk off grand slam.

Star of the Night

Yohairo Cuevas

Goat of the Night

Jonaiker Palacios