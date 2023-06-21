Flushing Is Burning, Episode 11: The Mets Do Not Lose on Pride Night

Welcome to Flushing is Burning, the latest addition to the Home Run Applesauce family of podcasts, hosted by Grace Carbone and Christian Romo. Flushing is Burning is a weekly podcast examining the Mets, queer issues, and the occasional intersection of the two.

This week, Grace and Christian talk about Pride Night at Citi Field. Grace went! Christian watched on TV! One was a lot more fun than the other!

They also talk about the protests at Dodger Stadium, MLB’s top Catholic Trevor Williams, and some unsurprisingly questionable comments from the commissioner. And finally, Grace makes a perfect pitch for a movie about bondage and comic books. It’s a must-watch.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years, as well as unlock access to exclusive episodes, our Discord server, a monthly playlist, and more.

Social feeds are under construction! In the meantime, you can follow Grace on Twitter at @ODGuitar, and while Christian isn’t going to share his handle, he’s not difficult to find online.

Our theme music is “Positive Pop” by TimTaj (https://timtaj.com).