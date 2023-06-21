Mets Morning News: Mets unable to build momentum

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Astros on Tuesday night, 4-2. Making his return to Houston, Justin Verlander pitched 7 innings, but allowed four runs, including a two-run homer to Alex Bregman. At the plate, the Mets were lifeless for much of the night, as Framber Valdez pitched 8 brilliant innings, including retiring the first 15 batters.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB, Faith and Fear in Flushing.

Francisco Lindor continues to search for an answer to his struggles from the left side of the plate.

Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo are giving away two signed bats for fans who vote to send them to the All-Star game.

Keith Hernandez sat down with Jay Horowitz to discuss Mets’ fans reverence for the 1986 team.

Joel Sherman looks at how the Mets could approach the trade deadline.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Phillies for their seventh straight win behind Spencer Strider’s strong start.

The Nationals and Orioles reached a settlement in their MASN dispute.

Makenzie Gore struggled as the Nationals fell to the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez went 1-4 on Tuesday night in the Marlins loss to the Blue Jays.

Around Major League Baseball

With around six weeks to go until the MLB trade deadline, the Reds are planning on being buyers.

The Angels are not planning on trading Shohei Ohtani at the deadline.

In a poll in The Athletic, 69% of MLB players think Nashville should be the next American city to have a team.

No Aaron Judge is not an excuse for the rest of the Yankees who have been slumping in the slugger’s absence.

Alabama’s Rickwood Field will host a MLB game in 2024.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague covered the last week of Mets pitching and position player performances.

Steve Sypa looked at the best performances across the Mets minor league system over the past week.

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own dropped!

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1964, Jim Bunning threw the fifth perfect game of baseball’s modern era against the Mets.