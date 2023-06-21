Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/21/23: No no-nos

POSTPONED (RAIN)

BINGHAMTON 5, AKRON 2 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies got to work right away, scoring a run in the top of the first to take an early lead. Wyatt Young hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Rowdy Jordan and Brandon McIlwain added an RBI apiece to give Binghamton a big 5-0 cushion. At the rate Luis Moreno was pitching, all those extra runs would be nice, but not necessary. First inning? No hits. Second inning? A walk, but no hits. Third inning? No hits. Fourth inning? No hits. Fifth inning? No hits. Unfortunately, despite all the goose eggs he was putting up, Moreno was replaced in the sixth inning by Marcel Renteria because his pitch count was starting to get up there- he needed 74 pitches to get through five. Renteria did not allow a hit in the inning, but led off the seventh by allowing a hit, ending the no-hitter. William Woods eventually allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth on a two-run homer off the bat of third baseman Angel Martinez, ending the shutout as well, but all’s well that ends well.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP David Griffin.

HUDSON VALLEY 1, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

The bad? Brooklyn lost, allowing the Hudson Valley Renegades to clinch a playoff berth at Maimonides Park. The good? They didn’t get no-hit. Heading into the ninth, right-hander Tyrone Yulie logged seven no-hit innings and reliever Carlos Gomez threw a 1-2-3 eighth. With one out, Kevin Parada broke up the no-hitter on a close call, a weak hit to third that third baseman Eduardo Torrealba fielded cleanly but threw a bit low. First baseman Spencer Henson was unable to field it cleanly on what would’ve been a bang-bang play even if he had and Parada was called safe. They weren’t able to do anything with it, but at least they avoided getting no-hit.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Junior Tilien assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Joey Lancellotti assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Luis Moreno

Goat of the Night

The Cyclones offense