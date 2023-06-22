Mets Morning News: Mets continue to find ways to lose

Meet the Mets

What is there left to say at this point? The offense did mostly good things while also doing some puzzling things. The starting pitching was horrific, the bullpen somehow worse, add in some interference calls and you get a team speeding towards last place. They are, to put it plainly, a very bad baseball team.

Tylor Megill was dreadful yet again and the pitcher himself agreed.

An already volatile bullpen has made Buck Showalter’s job even tougher with the suspension of Drew Smith.

Around the National League East

The Braves and Phillies were rained out with a doubleheader rescheduled for September.

Sandy Alcantara struggled in the Marlins 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Nationals ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Around Major League Baseball

The Reds extended their win streak to eleven with their victory over the Rockies.

Angels infielder Gio Urshela was diagnosed with a broken pelvis and is likely done for season.

Several former scouts filed an age discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball where older scouts allege they have been prevented from finding work based on their age.

While most of the focus has been on the A’s tough season, the Royals are almost as bad and are on pace to have their worst season in franchise history.

The t-shirt A’s fans created for their reverse boycott is headed to the Hall of Fame as the museum aims to document the history of the game.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1987, Tom Seaver officially retired from Major League Baseball.