Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/22/23: The Duality of the Minor Leagues

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (29-40)
SYRACUSE 9, DURHAM 8 (BOX)
Syracuse and Durham played an absolute wild one. They traded leads, with Syracuse running out to a 2-0 lead, before Durham put up a three spot in the third. Syracuse would score in the fourth, sixth, and seventh to take a 7-3 lead, but Durham would take the lead back, again, 8-7, as we went into the ninth.
Recently signed Rafael Ortega would put Syracuse ahead for good with a two run double, and Vinny Nitolli would toss a perfect inning for the save.
- 2B-3B Danny Mendick: 1-3, R, 2 BB, K
- LF-2B Ronny Mauricio: 0-5, K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 2-4, R, 2B
- PR-LF Carlos Cortes: 0-0, R
- RF DJ Stewart: 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 K
- DH Jaylin Davis: 2-3, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 BB
- CF Rafael Ortega: 3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, SB (1)
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-4, R, HR (8), 2 RBI, K
- C Tomas Nido: 1-4, R, BB
- 3B-1B Luke Ritter: 1-3, R, HR (3), RBI, BB, 2 K
- LHP David Peterson: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP
- RHP Denyi Reyes: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Stephen Ridings: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, BS (1)
- RHP Jimmy Yacabonis: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Vinny Nittoli: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-31)
BINGHAMTON 4, AKRON 2 (BOX)
Binghamton got out to an early 1-0 on a Jose Peroza sacrifice fly, but that lead would not last long, as Akron put a two spot on Christian Scott in the bottom of the second. That would be all Akron got on the evening though, as Scott and relievers Tyler Thomas and Dylan Hall were excellent, shutting out the RubberDucks for the final seven frames.
A two-run homer by Agustin Ruiz would put the Rumble Ponies ahead for good in the fourth, and Peroza would add an insurance run with a walk in the eighth.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-3, R, 2B, BB
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, BB, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, 3 K, SB (8)
- DH Joe Suozzi: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 1-4, R, HR (8), 2 RBI, 2 K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
- 1B Warren Saunders: 0-4, K
- CF Tanner Murphy: 1-3, R, 2 K
- RHP Christian Scott: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, W (2-0)
- LHP Tyler Thomas: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Dylan Hall: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (4)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37)
HUDSON VALLEY 8, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)
Hudson Valley ran out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and Brooklyn’s offense was stymied for the first half of the proceedings. They were held scoreless through four, before scratching across a run on a Kevin Parada single in the fifth. An Alex Ramirez single and Parada triple would tie it in the seventh, but Hudson Valley would break it open in the final two innings, scoring three times in the eighth (including not one, but two bases loaded walks), and twice in the ninth to seal it.
- LF Alex Ramirez: 3-4, R, RBI
- C Kevin Parada: 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, BB, K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-3, BB, K
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, K, SB (26), E (10)
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-4
- RF Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, 3 K
- DH Drake Osborn: 0-4, K
- 1B Chase Estep: 1-3, 2 R, BB, SB (2)
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-4, 2 K
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP
- RHP Robert Colina: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jace Beck: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (1-3)
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (23-41)
JUPITER 3, ST. LUCIE 2 / 7 (BOX)
Game one of this, eventful, double header (more on that in game two), was a frustrating loss for St. Lucie. They led 2-0 halfway through the third, as Jett Williams doubled home the first run of the game and Jacob Reimer would single him home after. Jupiter would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning, score one in the eighth and walk off St. Lucie in the ninth.
- DH Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, R, BB
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3, BB
- SS Jett Williams: 2-2, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-3, RBI
- 2B Wilfredo Lara: 1-2, BB
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-3
- RF Karell Paz: 0-3, K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-3, K
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 0-3, K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HBP
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (1-2)
GAME TWO:
JUPITER 17, ST. LUCIE 0 / 6 (BOX)
Yes, that is not a typo.
The game, which only went six innings due to lightning in the area, was off the rails from the second inning on. Jupiter scored five in the second, three in the third, seven in the fourth, and topped it off with two in the fifth. St. Lucie had two hits, a double by Jacob Reimer and a single by Rhylan Thomas.
It was not what you want.
- 2B Wilfredo Lara: 0-3
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-3
- DH Jett Williams: 0-2, BB
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-3, 2B, E (9)
- LF Karell Paz: 0-2, K
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 0-2, K
- RF Yeral Martinez: 0-2
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-2
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-1, BB, K
- RHP Candido Cuevas: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP, L (1-2)
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 0.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 WP
- RHP Bailey Reid: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP
- RHP Elliot Johnstone: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Rookie: FCL Mets (8-4)
FCL METS 4, FCL MARLINS 1 (BOX)
- RF Nick Morabito: 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K, 2 SB (1, 2)
- 2B Diego Mosquera: 2-4, R, K
- SS Jesus Baez: 0-3, RBI
- 3B Yonatan Henriquez: 2-4, R, 2B, SB (2)
- LF Willy Fanas: 1-4, RBI, K
- CF Simon Juan: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-4, 2 2B
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 1-3, 2B, BB, K, SB (6)
- C Carlos Oviedo: 0-3, K
- LHP Luis R. Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Juan Arnaud: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Andinson Ferrer: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 WP, W (2-0)
- RHP Luis A. Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 WP, S (3)
Star of the Night
Christian Scott
Goat of the Night
The entirety of St. Lucie’s game two
Loading comments...