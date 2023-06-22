Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/22/23: The Duality of the Minor Leagues

SYRACUSE 9, DURHAM 8 (BOX)

Syracuse and Durham played an absolute wild one. They traded leads, with Syracuse running out to a 2-0 lead, before Durham put up a three spot in the third. Syracuse would score in the fourth, sixth, and seventh to take a 7-3 lead, but Durham would take the lead back, again, 8-7, as we went into the ninth.

Recently signed Rafael Ortega would put Syracuse ahead for good with a two run double, and Vinny Nitolli would toss a perfect inning for the save.

BINGHAMTON 4, AKRON 2 (BOX)

Binghamton got out to an early 1-0 on a Jose Peroza sacrifice fly, but that lead would not last long, as Akron put a two spot on Christian Scott in the bottom of the second. That would be all Akron got on the evening though, as Scott and relievers Tyler Thomas and Dylan Hall were excellent, shutting out the RubberDucks for the final seven frames.

A two-run homer by Agustin Ruiz would put the Rumble Ponies ahead for good in the fourth, and Peroza would add an insurance run with a walk in the eighth.

HUDSON VALLEY 8, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Hudson Valley ran out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and Brooklyn’s offense was stymied for the first half of the proceedings. They were held scoreless through four, before scratching across a run on a Kevin Parada single in the fifth. An Alex Ramirez single and Parada triple would tie it in the seventh, but Hudson Valley would break it open in the final two innings, scoring three times in the eighth (including not one, but two bases loaded walks), and twice in the ninth to seal it.

JUPITER 3, ST. LUCIE 2 / 7 (BOX)

Game one of this, eventful, double header (more on that in game two), was a frustrating loss for St. Lucie. They led 2-0 halfway through the third, as Jett Williams doubled home the first run of the game and Jacob Reimer would single him home after. Jupiter would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning, score one in the eighth and walk off St. Lucie in the ninth.

GAME TWO:

JUPITER 17, ST. LUCIE 0 / 6 (BOX)

Yes, that is not a typo.

The game, which only went six innings due to lightning in the area, was off the rails from the second inning on. Jupiter scored five in the second, three in the third, seven in the fourth, and topped it off with two in the fifth. St. Lucie had two hits, a double by Jacob Reimer and a single by Rhylan Thomas.

It was not what you want.

FCL METS 4, FCL MARLINS 1 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Christian Scott

Goat of the Night

The entirety of St. Lucie’s game two