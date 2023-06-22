Mets option Tylor Megill to Syracuse

The Mets have optioned right-handed starting pitcher to Triple-A Syracuse. The 27-year-old wasn’t slated to begin the season in the Mets’ rotation, but he wound up there after José Quintana hit the injured list before the season began.

As has been the case in the past, Megill got off to a good start, putting up a 3.00 ERA through his first four starts. Since then, however, things have gone south. In eleven starts over that span, he has a 6.08 ERA over the course of 50.1 innings.

For now, the Mets have four starting pitchers on their major league roster: Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Carlos Carrasco. Quintana might not be far from rejoining the team’s rotation, but his return might not be imminent, as he has just two rehab starts under his belt in the minors thus far as he works his way back from surgery. Presumably the Mets will need to turn to someone else for their fifth rotation spot next week.