Mets Morning News: Megill to Syracuse

Meet the Mets

The Mets were mercifully off yesterday, but they optioned Tylor Megill to Syracuse.

Francisco Lindor is the Mets’ only player to advance to the next phase of All-Star Game voting.

The Mets and Phillies will play in London next year.

Can the Mets get better this year?

Greg Prince asks that the Mets stop playing this way.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV to watch the Mets, you should know that they’re dropping SNY.

On a slow news day, we can let you know things like Tiki Barber saying “analytics suck” because of Tommy Pham’s good recent performance.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Phillies in ten innings.

The Marlins beat the Pirates, who have now lost ten in a row.

The Nationals fell to the Diamondbacks.

Leg-breaker Chase Utley is serving as an ambassador for Major League Baseball in Europe.

Around Major League Baseball

Should the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani?

Aaron Judge is allegedly making progress with his injury.

You can see the Pirates’ city connect uniforms.

Dallas Keuchel signed a minor league deal with the Twins.

There a couple of Rob Manfred stories if you care to read what the commissioner has to say.

This Date in Mets History

Ron Hunt became the first Mets player to be named a starter at the All-Star Game on this date in 1964.