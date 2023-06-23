Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/23/23: Getting Rowdey in Binghamton

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (30-40)
SYRACUSE 11, DURHAM 1 (BOX)
Five different Mets homered in this thorough stomping, covering for another middling outing from Mike Vasil. Ronny Mauricio was not one of them, but he did walk twice which is almost more important. Overall a performance to be quite pleased with.
- 3B Danny Mendick: 2-5, R, 2B, HR (7), RBI, 2 K
- LF Ronny Mauricio: 0-3, R, 2 BB, K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-4, 2 R, HR (14), 2 RBI, BB, 3 K
- DH Luke Voit: 1-3, 2 R, HR (4), RBI, BB, 2 K
- PH-DH Carlos Cortes: 0-1
- RF DJ Stewart: 1-3, 2 R, HR (15), 3 RBI, 2 BB, K
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-4, R, 2B, BB, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-3, R, 2B, BB, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-3, RBI, K
- C Michael Perez: 1-4, R, HR (4), 2 RBI, 2 K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- LHP Zach Muckenhirn: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (1-1)
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP Nate Lavender: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (34-31)
BINGHAMTON 8, AKRON 2 (BOX)
Another near strong win, though this time there was no poor pitching to overcome. Dominic Hamel struck out seven over six innings and four Rumble Ponies tallied RBIs in a big second inning to run away with this one. Brandon McIlwain “cooled off” a bit with only one hit, while Rowdey Jordan stayed hot with another three hit day. The latter has a wRC+ approaching 200 in June and might be emerging as an organizational depth OF prospect.
- LF Tanner Murphy: 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 3-5, RBI, K, SB (10)
- 3B Jose Peroza: 3-5, R, 2B, RBI, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-5, K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 1-5, 3 K
- C Hayden Senger: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, K, SB (1)
- DH Jose Mena: 3-5, 2B, K
- 1B Warren Saunders: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (1), 3 RBI, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 1-5, R, RBI
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, W (3-4)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Matt Minnick: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (28-37)
BROOKLYN 5, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)
A third comfortable win? This time the pitching led the way, with Tyler Stuart lowering his ERA on the season to a pristine 1.44 while pitching into the eighth inning. At 23 and with a line demonstrating absolute dominance over the level, it’s well past time for a promotion here. On the offensive side, William Lugo went deep, but the more significant prospects - Alex Ramirez, Kevin Parada, Juniro Tilien - didn’t do much of note.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB (8)
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-4, 2 K
- LF Abraham Almonte: 1-1, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- PH-LF Scott Ota: 0-1, K
- 3B William Lugo: 2-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, K, CS (2)
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, 4 K
- 2B Chase Estep: 0-4, 3 K
- 1B Mateo Gil: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB (2)
- C Drake Osborn: 0-4, 2 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, K, CS (1)
- RHP Tyler Stuart: 7.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, E (2), W (2-0)
- RHP Benito Garcia: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41)
ST. LUCIE 2, JUPITER 1 (BOX)
Holy hell, a sweep across the four full season levels. This one was a much closer affair, with a two run double from Kevin Villavicencio (say that ten times fast) flipping the score and setting p the win. Jett Williams had a hit and a walk, Jacob Reimer went hitless, and Douglas Orellana had seven strikeouts in six innings.
- SS Jett Williams: 1-3, BB, K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-4, 2 K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-2, K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 0-2, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-3, R, BB
- RF Karell Paz: 0-4
- DH Jose Hernandez: 2-4, R
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB (10)
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-4, K
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 0-3, BB
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, E (3), W (3-2)
- RHP Luis Montas: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- LHP Luke Bartnicki: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (3)
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated LHP Javier Atencio.
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Luis A. Rodriguez.
Rookie: FCL Mets (8-5)
FCL NATIONALS 15, FCL METS 8 (BOX)
- RF Nick Morabito: 0-3, BB, E )2_
- PH Estarling Mercado: 0-0, R
- SS Diego Mosquera: 2-3, R, BB
- PH Manuel Guance: 0-0, R
- DH Yonatan Henriquez: 0-4, R, K
- PH Gregory Leal: 0-1, K
- CF Simon Juan: 0-3, RBI, 2 BB, K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-4, R, 3 RBI, K
- C Christopher Suero: 1-3, R, RBI
- PH-C Orangel Rodriguez: 0-2
- LF Dyron Campos: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-3, R, BB
- 3B Dangelo Sarmiento: 0-3, R, BB, K, E (3)
- RHP Ernesto Mercedes: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Connor Brandon: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 0 K
- RHP Estarlin Escalante: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jose Gomez: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Jeremy Peguero: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Star of the Night
Rowdey Jordan
Goat of the Night
None, system sweep (or close enough to it)
Loading comments...