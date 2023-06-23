Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/23/23: Getting Rowdey in Binghamton

SYRACUSE 11, DURHAM 1 (BOX)

Five different Mets homered in this thorough stomping, covering for another middling outing from Mike Vasil. Ronny Mauricio was not one of them, but he did walk twice which is almost more important. Overall a performance to be quite pleased with.

BINGHAMTON 8, AKRON 2 (BOX)

Another near strong win, though this time there was no poor pitching to overcome. Dominic Hamel struck out seven over six innings and four Rumble Ponies tallied RBIs in a big second inning to run away with this one. Brandon McIlwain “cooled off” a bit with only one hit, while Rowdey Jordan stayed hot with another three hit day. The latter has a wRC+ approaching 200 in June and might be emerging as an organizational depth OF prospect.

BROOKLYN 5, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)

A third comfortable win? This time the pitching led the way, with Tyler Stuart lowering his ERA on the season to a pristine 1.44 while pitching into the eighth inning. At 23 and with a line demonstrating absolute dominance over the level, it’s well past time for a promotion here. On the offensive side, William Lugo went deep, but the more significant prospects - Alex Ramirez, Kevin Parada, Juniro Tilien - didn’t do much of note.

ST. LUCIE 2, JUPITER 1 (BOX)

Holy hell, a sweep across the four full season levels. This one was a much closer affair, with a two run double from Kevin Villavicencio (say that ten times fast) flipping the score and setting p the win. Jett Williams had a hit and a walk, Jacob Reimer went hitless, and Douglas Orellana had seven strikeouts in six innings.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated LHP Javier Atencio.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Luis A. Rodriguez.

FCL NATIONALS 15, FCL METS 8 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Rowdey Jordan

Goat of the Night

None, system sweep (or close enough to it)