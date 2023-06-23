 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/23/23

The Mets open up a series in Philadelphia as Kodai Senga faces off against old friend Taijuan Walker.

By Allison McCague
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Tommy Pham - LF
  7. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  8. Francisco Alvarez - C
  9. Brett Baty - 3B

Kodai Senga - RHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - LF
  2. Trea Turner - SS
  3. Nick Castellanos - RF
  4. Bryce Harper - DH
  5. J.T. Realmuto - C
  6. Bryson Stott - 2B
  7. Alec Bohm - 1B
  8. Brandon Marsh - CF
  9. Edmundo Sosa - 3B

Taijuan Walker - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:05pm ET
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

