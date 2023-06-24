Meet the Mets

The Mets began a three game series in Philadelphia and continued their struggles with a 5-1 loss. Kodai Senga started for the Mets and pitched better than his final line might indicate, but two mental errors resulted in a number of unearned runs scoring. Meanwhile, a lone Brandon Nimmo solo homer was the only offense the Mets could muster against old friend Taijuan Walker.

We got a surprising mid-game announcement of a trade, as the Mets dealt Eduardo Escobar to the Angels in exchange for pitching prospects Coleman Crox and Landon Marceaux.

While the trade does not necessarily mean the Mets will be selling at the deadline, it does show that they are focusing on long-term success.

Escobar tweeted his farewell to the Mets organization and its fans.

The Mets made a minor change to their rotation, as Max Scherzer will be pitching tonight while Carlos Carrasco has been pushed back to tomorrow.

Get your passports ready, because the Mets will officially be playing a series in London next year against the Phillies.

Tim Britton and Will Samson of The Athletic answered some questions about the state of the Mets and their potential plans for the deadline.

Around the National League East

The Braves hit a whopping five homers, but were unable to contain the magic of the Cincinnati Reds, falling to them in a wild 11-10 loss.

Top Phillies prospect Justin Crawford is looking to make the major leagues even more quickly than his dad Carl did.

Jesús Luzardo pitched seven shutout innings while striking out nine, but the A.J. Puk blew the save in the ninth and the Marlins fell to the Pirates 3-1.

Patrick Corbin pitched a clunker, giving up seven runs in five innings of work as the Nationals suffered a 13-3 loss to the Padres.

Around Major League Baseball

Dansby Swanson has been juggling his presence on a new team and being there for his wife, injured soccer star Mallory Swanson.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said that his team would be buyers at the trade deadline as things stand right now.

Julio Rodriguez will be suiting up for this year’s Home Run Derby.

Elly De La Cruz continued the magical beginning of his major league career by becoming the youngest player to hit for the cycle in over half a century.

Mike Yastrzemski will be on the shelf for a while, as the Giants outfielder is hitting the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The knuckleball is back in Major League Baseball, as knuckleballer Matt Waldron was called up by the Padres to make a spot start today.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Jerry Koosman got win number 100 in his major league career on this date in 1975.