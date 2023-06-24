Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/24/23: Parada power

SYRACUSE 5, DURHAM 3 (BOX)

Syracuse trailed 2-1 after three, but a big performance in the middle innings pushed them to victory. Danny Mendick hit a big boy homer, hitting it over the Blue Monster in Durham to take the aforementioned 2-1 deficit and made it a 4-2 lead. Danny Mendick provided insurance to the lead he created with an RBI double to make it 5-2. Durham would push across a run in the ninth, but the lead proved to be too large for them.

GAME ONE: BINGHAMTON 4. AKRON 3 / 7

Binghamton had to consistently come from behind in this seven inning affair, and did so from the beginning. They trailed 2-0 in the first, before a Matt O’Neill double in the second cut the deficit in half.

Akron made it 3-1 in the fourth, but a meltdown by the RubberDucks saw their lead evaporate in the fifth. The Rumble Ponies loaded the bases with no outs in the inning, and Jose Peroza was hit by a pitch to make it 3-2. A wild pitch during the next at bat tied it. The Rumble Ponies would take the lead for good in the seventh with a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brandon McIlwain.

GAME 2: AKRON 4, BINGHAMTON 2 / 8

Binghamton, who was the home team in game two despite being in Akron because, scheduling games is hard, dropped the second game in extras. Bibghamton took the lead in the third on the back of a Jose Mesa double, but Akron would score one in the seventh to tie it and three in the eighth to make a split all but secured. Agustin Ruiz doubled to make it 4-2, but a ground out and two strike outs ended Binghamton’s hopes for a comeback.

BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 1

Brooklyn’s offense was powered by the long ball, with five of their six runs coming via the homer. They bombarded the Renegades in the third, with Kevin Parada, William Lugo and Jaylen Palmer all hitting home runs. Parada added a second home run of the day — this time of the inside-the-park variety — in the sixth, to put the game out of reach.

Blade Tidwell was excellent with all that run support, tossing six one run frames, striking out nine and walking just two, while surrendering just four hits. Paul Gervase threw two scoreless innings in relief, continuing his strong 2023 campaign and lowering his ERA to 1.17. Former outfielder Quinn Brodey finished off the win with a scoreless frame.

ST. LUCIE 7, JUPITER 2

St. Lucie was comfortably ahead for the vast majority of this game, as the score would suggest. They scored three in the third, and a Karell Paz single and a Jose Hernandez two run homer. They scored three in the sixth as well, one on a Jett Williams single and two on a Wilfredo Lara two run homer. St. Lucie loved symmetry in the middle innings, evidentially.

Jordany Ventura and Saul Garcia were excellent, striking out 12 and surrendering just two runs in the win.

FCL ASTROS 5, FCL METS 4 / 10

Star of the Night

Kevin Parada

Goat of the Night

For the second night in a row: a good enough night where we do not need one!