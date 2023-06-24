Mets call up Danny Mendick

Having traded Eduardo Escobar to the Angels yesterday, the flailing Mets could have done something relatively exciting today by calling up Ronny Mauricio from Syracuse. Instead, the team will opt to call up Danny Mendick, per Mike Puma.

A 29-year-old Rochester native, Mendick signed with the Mets over the offseason and has spent the entire season thus far in Syracuse. In 317 plate appearances there, he has hit .264/.356/.401 with eight home runs. He spent parts of the previous four seasons in the big leagues with the White Sox, and at baseball’s highest level, he’s hit .251/.309/.366 with 10 home runs and an 87 wrC+ in 446 plate appearances.

Last year, Mendick put up the best hitting line of his career—.289/.343/.443 with a 125 wRC+—in limited playing time that totaled 106 plate appearances.

Defensively, the Mets have deployed Mendick at every non-catcher position on the diamond in Syracuse this year, and he’s played most of his games at third base and in left field.