Mets Morning News: The regression of Megill and Peterson

Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer struck out eight batters over six innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Phillies. The top of the Mets’ order shined as Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor combined to go 6-for-12, with three runs scored and two RBI. Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, and David Robertson combined for three scoreless innings with the former two each earning a hold and the latter earning his eleventh save of the season.

Jeff McNeil suffered a sore left wrist in Friday night’s game and therefore sat yesterday.

Drew Smith spoke with Tim Healey of Newsday about how he’ll adjust his bullpen preparation in games in wake of his ten-game suspension for sticky stuff.

Tim Britton of The Athletic took a look at the steps back Tylor Megill and David Peterson have taken this season and what could be behind their regression.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Reds 7-6 to end the Reds’ twelve-game winning streak.

Jon Berti recorded his first career walk-off hit as the Marlins bested the Pirates in extra innings.

Current and former teammates spoke about Luis Arraez, his work ethic, and the amazing season he is having.

The Nationals shut out the Padres 2-0. Josiah Gray tossed 5 1⁄ 3 strong innings and Lane Thomas collected three hits in the victory.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge acknowledged to reporters that he has torn a ligament in his toe; it was previously diagnosed as a sprain. He still has pain when he walks.

Ian Happ homered twice in the Cubs’ 9-1 victory over the Cardinals in Game 1 of the London Series.

The Angels did WHAT against the Rockies?!

The Dodgers scored five runs over the final two innings of the game in an improbable and wacky comeback victory over the Astros.

A different Commissioner wouldn’t necessarily mean a better one, writes Marc Normandin of Baseball Prospectus.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, Carlos Delgado!