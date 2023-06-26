Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/26/23: Speedy Santos

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41)
DURHAM 5, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
A ninth inning walkoff loss is honestly better than would be expected for Syracuse facing off against the strong upper minors of the Rays. At least Ronny Mauricio had a pair of hits and Jonathan Arauz also went deep in the loss.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 0-3, R, BB
- LF Ronny Mauricio: 2-4, R, SB (12)
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-3, BB
- 1B Luke Voit: 1-2, R, RBI, BB, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 2-4, R, HR (9), 3 RBI
- RF Jaylin Davis: 0-4, 3 K
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-4
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-4, K
- C Tomas Nido: 1-3, K
- RHP Denyi Reyes: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- LHP Nate Lavender: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (2-1)
Roster Alert: New York Mets optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34)
AKRON 5, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)
Akron jumped out to a five run lead in this one and didn’t really look back. Some late runs for Binghamton in the sixth and seventh made things a bit closer, but went down meekly in the eighth and ninth without making a real threat. Rowdey Jordan had another two hit day, while Matt Rudick remained out of the lineup again. He’s not played since June 20th, presumably there’s some sort of injury at play here.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-4
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 2-4, R, 2B, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-4, RBI
- DH Brandon McIlwain: 1-4, CS (4)
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-2, R, 2 BB
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Jose Mena: 1-4, K
- LF Tanner Murphy: 1-3, R, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
- RHP Landon Marceaux: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP Tyler Thomas: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (28-37/3-0)
BROOKLYN 2, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)
Successful rehab outings for both Jose Quintana and Elieser Hernandez are the most import organizational takeaways from this game, but a walkoff win is always fun to discuss. Omar De Los Santos was the catalyst, leading off with a bunt single, stealing second, stealing third, then scoring on a wild pitch with two outs. Who says speed doesn’t have a place in the game.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, 3 K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, K, 2 SB (28)
- DH Abraham Almonte: 1-3, BB, K, SB (1)
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 1-3, R, BB, K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, 2B
- C Drake Osborn: 0-2, RBI, K
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 0-2, BB
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-3, K
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-3, K
- REHAB ALERT: LHP Jose Quintana: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Elieser Hernandez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Joander Suarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, W (3-5)
Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Elieser Hernández on a rehab assignment to Brooklyn Cyclones.
Roster Alert: New York Mets sent LHP José Quintana on a rehab assignment to Brooklyn Cyclones.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/1-1)
JUPITER 1, ST. LUCIE 0 / 7 (BOX)
In game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader (game 2 was suspended due to rain), St. Lucie didn’t do much. All of four hits and a walk led to no runs, spoiling a solid pitching performance from Jawilme Ramirez and the rehabbing Sean Reid-Foley.
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-3
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 2-3, 2B, CS (5)
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-3
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-3, 2 K
- LF Karell Paz: 1-3, K
- DH Jose Hernandez: 0-2, BB, K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 0-2, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-2
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, L (3-4)
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Rookie: FCL Mets (9-6)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Omar De Los Santos
Goat of the Night
Landon Marceaux
