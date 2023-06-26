Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/26/23: Speedy Santos

DURHAM 5, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

A ninth inning walkoff loss is honestly better than would be expected for Syracuse facing off against the strong upper minors of the Rays. At least Ronny Mauricio had a pair of hits and Jonathan Arauz also went deep in the loss.

Roster Alert: New York Mets optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Syracuse Mets.

AKRON 5, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Akron jumped out to a five run lead in this one and didn’t really look back. Some late runs for Binghamton in the sixth and seventh made things a bit closer, but went down meekly in the eighth and ninth without making a real threat. Rowdey Jordan had another two hit day, while Matt Rudick remained out of the lineup again. He’s not played since June 20th, presumably there’s some sort of injury at play here.

BROOKLYN 2, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)

Successful rehab outings for both Jose Quintana and Elieser Hernandez are the most import organizational takeaways from this game, but a walkoff win is always fun to discuss. Omar De Los Santos was the catalyst, leading off with a bunt single, stealing second, stealing third, then scoring on a wild pitch with two outs. Who says speed doesn’t have a place in the game.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Elieser Hernández on a rehab assignment to Brooklyn Cyclones.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent LHP José Quintana on a rehab assignment to Brooklyn Cyclones.

JUPITER 1, ST. LUCIE 0 / 7 (BOX)

In game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader (game 2 was suspended due to rain), St. Lucie didn’t do much. All of four hits and a walk led to no runs, spoiling a solid pitching performance from Jawilme Ramirez and the rehabbing Sean Reid-Foley.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

