Mets Morning News: The Buck keeps moving

Meet the Mets

With one weird trick, Buck Showalter’s Mets turned a 6-3 lead in the eighth into a 7-6 loss in nine. Doctors Hate Him!

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN

The team may not be good, but the promotions, returning legends, and events at Citi Field this homestand are.

When asked about Tuesday’s starter (eventually revealed to be David Peterson) Buck Showalter pondered the inevitability of entering the great beyond.

The Mets claimed reliever Reed Garrett off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and sent him to the Syracuse Mets.

Slowly but surely, Stephen Ridings his making his way back to full health.

Around the National League East

One day after ending their losing streak, the Braves started the Reds’ losing streak with a 7-6 victory in the series finale.

Eury Perez continued his dominant rookie season as the Marlins bested the Pirates in a 2-0 contest.

In the Mackenzie Gore Revenge Game, the Nationals came away with an 8-3 win over the Padres, making the Mets the NL East’s only loser.

Matt Olson connected for his 25th home run of the season, staying one ahead of Pete Alonso and tying Shohei Ohtani for baseball’s lead.

Around Major League Baseball

Phase Two of the All Star Game balloting begins today, June 26, at noon.

With family and friends at Dodger Stadium, Freddie Freeman recorded the 2000th hit of his career.

One year after becoming a Mets Legend, Stony Brook’s Travis Jankowski is cementing himself as a Rangers Legend.

After a delayed press conference and some suspicious silence, the Yankees just want you to know that they gotta get Josh Donaldson going.

Despite their historically bad series run differential, the Rockies actually won the series against the Angels.

Proving that it’s as easy as Just Winning, the Reds set a new record for the highest attended series in the history of Great American Ballpark.

Jordan Westburg will be the latest in a long line of debuting Orioles prospects when the 24-year-old is officially added to the big league roster today.

The cap Paul Goldschmidt used to become the first player in major league history to suit up in five different countries is headed to the Hall of Fame.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to certified guys Drew Gagnon, Jason Middlebrook, and Luis Hernandez.