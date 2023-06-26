Mets vs. Brewers: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/26/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Tommy Pham - LF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
Justin Verlander - RHP
Brewers lineup
- Christian Yelich - LF
- William Contreras - C
- Rowdy Tellez - 1B
- Willy Adames - SS
- Owen Miller - 2B
- Jesse Winker - DH
- Luis Urias - 3B
- Blake Perkins - RF
- Joey Wiemer - CF
Colin Rea - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
