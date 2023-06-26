 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Brewers: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/26/23

Justin Verlander takes the mound as the Mets begin a new series against the Brewers.

By Michael Drago
New York Mets v Houston Astros Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Tommy Pham - LF
  7. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  8. Francisco Alvarez - C
  9. Brett Baty - 3B

Justin Verlander - RHP

Brewers lineup

  1. Christian Yelich - LF
  2. William Contreras - C
  3. Rowdy Tellez - 1B
  4. Willy Adames - SS
  5. Owen Miller - 2B
  6. Jesse Winker - DH
  7. Luis Urias - 3B
  8. Blake Perkins - RF
  9. Joey Wiemer - CF

Colin Rea - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

