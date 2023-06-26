Mets call up T.J. McFarland, option Josh Walker

Before their series opener against the Brewers this evening at Citi Field, the Mets called up left-handed relief pitcher T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned fellow left-handed reliever Josh Walker to Syracuse.

In 32.2 innings with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate this year, the 34-year-old McFarland has a 2.76 ERA with 10.19 strikeouts and 4.68 walks per nine innings. He appeared in the big leagues as recently as last year with the Cardinals. Having also spent time with the Orioles, Diamondbacks, A’s, McFarland has a 4.13 ERA and a 4.20 FIP over the course of his major league career.

Walker has spent the majority of his season in Syracuse, but in six big league innings with the Mets this year, he has a 7.50 ERA and a 4.60 FIP. He has fared much better in Syracuse, where he’s put up a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.