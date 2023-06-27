Mets Morning News: Another day, another loss

Meet the Mets

The Mets are a bad baseball team that lost another game last night.

Drew Smith says he wanted to appeal his sticky stuff suspension but chose not to for the sake of the team, and he wound up serving up the home run that put the Brewers ahead for good in his return to the active roster last night.

Before the game, the Mets called up T.J. McFarland.

In case you hadn’t heard, the Mets might just be bad.

Andy McCullough took a look at the Mets’ options as the trade deadline approaches.

Deesha Thosar wrote about the sinking ship that is the 2023 Mets.

Mets pitching prospect Mike Vasil has been named to the Futures Game roster.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Twins.

The Mariners beat the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run, and Mike Trout scored on a walk-off wild pitch as the Angels beat the White Sox.

The Orioles topped the contending Reds.

The Tigers bested the first-place Rangers.

The Rangers are interested in trading for Andrew McCutchen.

This Date in Mets History

In the midst of their 120-loss season, the Mets signed Ed Kranepool as a teenager on this date in 1962.