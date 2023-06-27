It’s nice to have an easy one sometimes

The concept of David Peterson being called up to face Ghost of Mets Past Julio Teheran’s Brewers is one that probably wouldn’t elicit hope of any kind, nor should it. However, when the concept became reality, Peterson gave up no runs, Teheran gave up seven, and the Mets had themselves a 7-2 win.

The relatively attainable goal for Peterson coming into Tuesday night’s game was to lower his 8.08 ERA for the season, and six scoreless innings later, he took it all the way down to 7.00 on the nose. That’s not to say it was pretty, and all it takes is one look at his first inning of work to tell you it wasn’t easy, but it counts all the same in the end.

That first inning was the closest the Brewers came to bringing at run home at any point in David Peterson’s start as William Contreras hit a one-out single and Peterson walked Christian Yelich and Willy Adames consecutively. The first four batters of the inning took 26 pitches to face, but the fifth only took one as Owen Miller immediately grounded into a double play, ending the drama before it could inflict any lasting damage to the score or our minds.

By the time his start ended, a career-high 110 pitches into the night, David Peterson had fashioned himself a nice outing. In six innings of work, he struck out five Brewers, gave up five hits, and walked three. Not exactly a thrilling start by any measure, but any one you leave without giving up a single run is a good one.

On the offensive side, it was a good night to be the Citi Community Home Run Fan of the Game as all but one of the seven runs the Mets brought home got there by way of the longball. For the first time since 2021, Brandon Nimmo hit two, coming in the fourth and fifth innings, Francisco Lindor hit the 200th of his career in the fourth, and Daniel Vogelbach hit one in the sixth. It wasn’t quite a homer, but I’ll give credit to Tommy Pham for his RBI double too.

The post-Peterson parts of the pitching staff weren’t as effective with Jeff Brigham giving up two runs in his two thirds of an inning, but they didn’t blow it and that is something we can all treasure for at least the night. On the scoreless side, Drew Smith walked two but kept Milwaukee off the board, Dominic Leone finished Brigham’s inning and one of his own to officially secure the 7-2 win.

Win Probablilty Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: David Peterson, +28.4% WPA

Big Mets loser: Once again, we are all winners here :)

Mets pitchers: - +29.1% WPA

Mets hitters: -+20.9% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo’s 4th inning home run, +14.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Owen Miller’s 4th inning single to put two men on, -6.9% WPA