Flushing Is Burning, Episode 12: Pride Month ends with some good news

Welcome to Flushing is Burning, the latest addition to the Home Run Applesauce family of podcasts, hosted by Grace Carbone and Christian Romo. Flushing is Burning is a weekly podcast examining the Mets, queer issues, and the occasional intersection of the two.

Are the Mets done? Cooked? Finished? Completely hopeless and out of options? Grace and Christian discuss.

They also review some much-needed wins in the LGBTQ+ community, both inside and outside baseball. They also answer a baseball question from Christian’s partner and go over some movies examining the AIDS crisis. This was supposed to be a happy episode, too!

you can follow Grace on Twitter at @ODGuitar

Our theme music is “Positive Pop” by TimTaj (https://timtaj.com).