Mets Morning News: Lindor hits 200th home run, Cohen to speak to media this afternoon

Meet the Mets

Behind 6 scoreless innings from David Peterson, the Mets topped the Brewers 7-2 on Tuesday night. At the plate, the Mets came alive with the long ball as Francisco Lindor hit his 200th career home run, while Brandon Nimmo hit two of his own. Kodai Senga will get the start tonight as the Mets look to build some positive momentum.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB, Faith and Fear in Flushing.

Francisco Lindor joined elite shortstop company Tuesday night after he hit his 200th career home run.

Speaking to the media prior to yesterday’s game, GM Billy Eppler said Buck Showalter and his staff “deserve an opportunity to keep this going”. His biggest concern thus far has been the performance from the pitching staff and the “on-field execution”.

Eppler also said they wanted to give David Peterson more run when explaining why he got the start last night over Joey Luchessi.

When asked what would be a successful season, Buck Showalter said making the playoffs.

Anthony DiComo wonders what it would look like if the Mets chose to sell at the deadline.

Joel Sherman writes why Steve Cohen is unlikely to make any big changes to the team while David Lennon says it will be some painful accounting for Cohen and the team.

Steve Cohen tweeted Tuesday afternoon he will be holding a press conference later today before tonight’s game.

Around the National League East

The Marlins put up 19 hits in a 10-1 route of the Red Sox.

The Phillies rolled past the Cubs 5-1.

The Braves mashed their way past the Twins 6-2.

Behind a clutch home run from Keibert Ruiz, the Nationals beat the Mariners 7-4 in 11 innings.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani once again was brilliant on the baseball field, striking out 10 batters at the plate in 6.1 innings while also belting two home runs.

MLB announced the rosters for the Futures Game which will take place prior to the All-Star break.

Brittany Ghiroli details the rise of the first woman umpire to reach Triple-A in 34 years.

Congratulations to former Met Eduardo Escobar who became a US Citizen on Tuesday!

The Mariners DFA’d former Met Chris Flexen.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own came out!

Chris McShane looked at players the Mets may look to sell at the trade deadline.

Steve Sypa ran down the top minor league performances over the past week for the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

Two Mets icons reached the end of the road in their time with the Mets on this date.