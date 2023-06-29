Mets Morning News: Steve Cohen speaks to the media, Mets drop another series

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost. Buck got tossed. The pitching was bad, and the crowd got mad. Rinse. Repeat. Every game is an endless loop of the same joyless, sloppy, apathetic play from the previous day and it’s likely to stay that way until the season mercifully ends October 1.

Kodai Senga only gave up two runs in his latest start but he once again did not get deep into the game.

One of Buck Showalter’s most famous mistakes had to do with his bullpen usage and it appears he has not learned anything from the 2016 Wild Card.

Before the game Steve Cohen met with the media to discuss the disappointing season and asked for patience regarding the future of the organization.

Despite the mess this season has snowballed into, the owner won’t be firing anyone midseason.

He is also hopeful that they will be hiring a president of baseball operations in the upcoming offseason.

Things are in shambles in Metsland but at least there is a puppy!

Around the National League East

The Braves shutout the Twins in their 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Halfway through the season Luis Arraez remains in a good position when it comes to chasing history.

Miami took down the Red Sox 6-2 in Boston.

Nick Castellanos helped lead the Phillies to a 8-5 victory over the Cubs.

Patrick Corbin was good on the mound for the Nationals in their win over the Mariners.

Around Major League Baseball

Now that the season is at the midpoint, what are the biggest surprises so far?

Elly De La Cruz has invigorated the Reds as they chase a playoff spot and back home in the Dominican Republic he has the support of his twin brother who is nearly a foot shorter than him.

Cincinnati does not expect Hunter Greene return from injury until August.

Domestic abuser gets 27 outs against historically bad baseball team.

On this date in 1969, Tom Seaver became the franchise’s leader in wins, a title he still holds in 2023.