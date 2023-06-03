Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/3/23: St. Lucie saves the day

ROCHESTER 6, SYRACUSE 4 / 12 (BOX)

Rochester ran out to a 2-0 lead before a Nick Meyer single in the third inning cut the lead in half. Rochester would add a run, but a Jonathan Arauz triple and a Lorenzo Cedrola single tied the game at three.

That score would hold until extras, where an Arauz sacrifice fly in the 12th would put the Mets ahead, but Rochester would score three in the bottom of the frame to walk it off.

ALTOON 6, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

While it was only a three run game, there was more of a deficit for large swaths of this game for the Rumble Ponies. Altoona ran out to a 6-1 lead and really ever looked back. Brandon McIlwain homered in the ninth inning to make it 6-3 and semi-interesting, but it was too little and too late.

JERSEY SHORE 5, BROOKLYN 4 / 11 (BOX)

Brooklyn was trailing 1-0 after one, before an Eduardo Salazar single tied it up at one apiece. A fourth inning homer by Mateo Gil would give them a lead, but they would give it right back, and eventually trailed 4-2 going into the eighth. William Lugo chased home a run with a double play, and Gil, again, drove in a run to tie it at four. The game bled into extras, but Jersey Shore would prove victorious, walking off Brooklyn.

GAME ONE: ST. LUCIE 1, FORT MYERS 0 / 7 (BOX)

Game one was a pure pitchers duel. St. Lucie scattered seven hits but did not do much with them. Their lone run came on a Kevin Villavicencio single in the fourth.

Layonel Ovalles was excellent, striking out 10 in six scoreless innings, before handing it off to Jean Calderon for the save.

GAME TWO: ST. LUCIE 9, FORT MYERS 4 / 7 (BOX)

Game two was much more exciting than game one. The combination of Jett Williams, Junior Tillien, Jacob Reimer, and Yeral Ramirez carried the load, driving in six of the nine runs, collecting six of the eight hits, and scoring six of the nine runs.

The pitching was good enough, surrendering four runs, but the offense was more than up for the task.

Star of the Night

Layonel Ovalles

Goat of the Night

Dominic Hamel