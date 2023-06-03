Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/3/23: St. Lucie saves the day

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (20-35)
ROCHESTER 6, SYRACUSE 4 / 12 (BOX)
Rochester ran out to a 2-0 lead before a Nick Meyer single in the third inning cut the lead in half. Rochester would add a run, but a Jonathan Arauz triple and a Lorenzo Cedrola single tied the game at three.
That score would hold until extras, where an Arauz sacrifice fly in the 12th would put the Mets ahead, but Rochester would score three in the bottom of the frame to walk it off.
- LF Danny Mendick: 0-6, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-0
- C Omar Narvaez: 0-5
- C Michael Perez: 0-1
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, 2B, K
- 1B Tyler White: 0-3, 2 BB, K
- SS Luis Guillorme: 0-5, R, 2 K
- RF Jaylin Davis: 1-5, R, K
- 3B Jonathan Arauz: 1-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- DH Nick Meyer: 2-5, RBI
- RHP Jose Butto: 5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Dennis Santana: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-3)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-25)
ALTOON 6, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)
While it was only a three run game, there was more of a deficit for large swaths of this game for the Rumble Ponies. Altoona ran out to a 6-1 lead and really ever looked back. Brandon McIlwain homered in the ninth inning to make it 6-3 and semi-interesting, but it was too little and too late.
- CF Matt Rudick: 1-3, BB
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 0-4
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-3, R, BB, K
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 1-3, 2B, 2 K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-4, K
- DH Tanner Murphy: 0-4, 2 K
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-1, 2 BB
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, L (2-3)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (21-26)
JERSEY SHORE 5, BROOKLYN 4 / 11 (BOX)
Brooklyn was trailing 1-0 after one, before an Eduardo Salazar single tied it up at one apiece. A fourth inning homer by Mateo Gil would give them a lead, but they would give it right back, and eventually trailed 4-2 going into the eighth. William Lugo chased home a run with a double play, and Gil, again, drove in a run to tie it at four. The game bled into extras, but Jersey Shore would prove victorious, walking off Brooklyn.
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 2-5, R, 2 K, E
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-5, 2 K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-5, 2 K, E
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, BB, 3 K
- 2B Mateo Gil: 2-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, E
- 1B Chase Estep: 0-3, R, 2 BB
- LF Eduardo Salazar: 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-5, 3 K
- SS Cesar Berbesi: 2-5, R, 2 K
- RHP Christian Scott: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP, L (0-1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (15-33)
GAME ONE: ST. LUCIE 1, FORT MYERS 0 / 7 (BOX)
Game one was a pure pitchers duel. St. Lucie scattered seven hits but did not do much with them. Their lone run came on a Kevin Villavicencio single in the fourth.
Layonel Ovalles was excellent, striking out 10 in six scoreless innings, before handing it off to Jean Calderon for the save.
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-3, 2B
- DH Junior Tilien: 1-3
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-3, 2 K, E (7)
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-3
- RF Karell Paz: 1-2, R, 2 SB (1, 2)
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 3-3, 2B, RBI
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 0-3, 2 K
- PR-1B Wilfredo Lara: 0-0
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 0-3, K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, W (2-3)
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
GAME TWO: ST. LUCIE 9, FORT MYERS 4 / 7 (BOX)
Game two was much more exciting than game one. The combination of Jett Williams, Junior Tillien, Jacob Reimer, and Yeral Ramirez carried the load, driving in six of the nine runs, collecting six of the eight hits, and scoring six of the nine runs.
The pitching was good enough, surrendering four runs, but the offense was more than up for the task.
- RF Wilfredo Lara: 0-4, BB, 3 K
- DH Jett Williams: 2-3, 3 R, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, HR (3), 2 RBI, BB, K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 2-4, R
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, K
- LF Karell Paz: 0-3, R, BB, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3, R, BB
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 2-4, R
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- RHP Eric Foggo: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 WP
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, W (1-0)
Star of the Night
Layonel Ovalles
Goat of the Night
Dominic Hamel
