Mets Afternoon News: Mets lack fireworks in loss to Bassitt, Blue Jays

The Mets mustered just four hits in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Chris Bassitt hurled 7 2⁄ 3 shutout innings against his old club to pick up the win. George Springer’s leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game from Justin Verlander was all Toronto would need.

Last night’s game was the second-largest crowd of the year at Citi Field, next to the Home Opener.

Gary Cohen and Howie Rose will be among the four inductees into the Mets Hall of Fame today. Their peers weigh in on what makes them so great.

Tim Britton spoke about Cohen’s and Rosen’s intertwined journey into the team’s HOF.

Mr. 30-30, Howard Johnson, will also find himself enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame today.

Al Leiter, the last of the four HOF inductees today, called his seven years with the Mets ‘the best’ of his baseball life.

Will Sammon spoke with Billy Eppler on a range of topics around the team’s roster.

It looks like Kodai Senga will start on Sunday on regular rest, after all. An official decision will be made today.

This would line up Max Scherzer and Verlander to face the Braves next week, and the Yankees the following week.

Ronny Mauricio is getting himself acclimated to left field down in Triple-A.

Edwin Díaz has been running and jogging, in addition to riding a stationary bike, three months after his surgery.

The Mets will hold an official retirement ceremony for Bartolo Colon on Saturday, August 26 against the Angels.

The Mets acquired Vinny Nottoli from the Cubs. He has been added to the 40-man roster and assigned to Triple-A.

This trade can help bolster the team’s bullpen for the playoff run.

Around the National League East

Stephen Strasburg has once again been shut down from physical activity, another in a long line of setbacks for the Nationals’ right-hander.

Washington held on to beat the Phillies 8-7 after blowing a big lead.

The Marlins blanked the Athletics 4-0.

The Braves lost 3-2 to the Diamondbacks.

Around Major League Baseball

Mandy Bell wrote an ode to Sarah Langs, her best friend and baseball’s preeminent researcher, who is battling ALS.

Langs, who was at Citi Field last night, reflected on her ALS journey.

Langs has used her platform to raise over $250,000 for ALS research.

Joe Buck isn’t ruling out the possibility of calling baseball games in the future.

Check out the latest Mock Draft with the MLB Draft coming up.

Aaron Boone has been getting ejected at a laughably historic rate.

The Rays acquired reliever Robert Stephenson from the Pirates in exchange for minor league shortstop Alika Williams.

The Brewers outlasted the Reds 5-4 in 11 innings.

The Pirates scored six in the seventh to top the Cardinals 7-5.

The Rangers shut out the Mariners 2-0.

The Astros defeated Shohei Ohtani and the Angels 6-2.

The Rockies put up six in the eighth to beat the Royals 7-2.

The Twins blanked the Guardians 1-0.

The White Sox shut out the Tigers 3-0.

The Cubs held off the Padres 2-1.

The Dodgers doubled up the Yankees 8-4.

The Orioles beat the Giants 3-2.

