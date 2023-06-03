Mets vs. Blue Jays: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/3/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Starling Marte - RF
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Mark Canha - LF
- Tomas Nido - C
Tylor Megill - RHP
Blue Jays lineup
- George Springer - RF
- Bo Bichette - SS
- Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
- Brandon Belt - DH
- Matt Chapman - 3B
- Whit Merrifield - 2B
- Daulton Varsho - LF
- Alejandro Kirk - C
- Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Jose Berrios - RHP
Broadcast Info
First pitch: 4:10 ET
TV: SNY, MLB Network (out of market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, ESPN Deportes 1050
Loading comments...