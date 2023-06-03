 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Blue Jays: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/3/23

Tylor Megill looks to give the Mets a win on HoF day.

By Brian Salvatore
New York Mets v Colorado Rockies Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  8. Mark Canha - LF
  9. Tomas Nido - C

Tylor Megill - RHP

Blue Jays lineup

  1. George Springer - RF
  2. Bo Bichette - SS
  3. Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
  4. Brandon Belt - DH
  5. Matt Chapman - 3B
  6. Whit Merrifield - 2B
  7. Daulton Varsho - LF
  8. Alejandro Kirk - C
  9. Kevin Kiermaier - CF

Jose Berrios - RHP

Broadcast Info

First pitch: 4:10 ET
TV: SNY, MLB Network (out of market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, ESPN Deportes 1050

