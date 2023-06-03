Mets offense again absent in loss to Blue Jays

After a nice pregame ceremony honoring Gary Cohen, Howie Rose, Howard Johnson, and Al Leiter, the game itself was subpar and the team dropped their second in a row to the Blue Jays this time by a score of 2-1.

Tylor Megill got the start for the Mets, and while he wasn’t sharp, he managed to work out of trouble all day. Buck Showalter pushed him into the sixth inning which perhaps was not the best idea. Megill immediately got into trouble and Brooks Raley allowed the tying run to score. That closed the book on Megill who gave up one run on five hits and five walks. He also struck out five and got one out in the fifth. With David Wright in the building, Megill had five all over the scoreboard.

Daniel Vogelbach put the Mets on the board early with a double that scored Starling Marte, but that was it for the offense that yet again struggled mightily. They went 0-for-11 with RISP with way too many hitters looking completely overmatched at the plate. Francisco Lindor and Brett Baty both struck out three times and neither looked particular comfortable in the box.

Lindor stunningly did not have the best day in the field, but with the infield in, he nailed a runner at home in the eighth inning to keep the game tied for Adam Ottavino. Daniel Robertson finished the inning with a strikeout of Alejandro Kirk but did not get as lucky against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the ninth. With two strikes he doubled home the game winning run that was just out of reach of Brett Baty.

The Mets certainly had their chances but it’s deja vu all over again as they failed to capitalize with another woeful offensive showing.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Tylor Megill +20.5%

Big Mets loser: David Robertson -27-6%

Mets pitchers: +2.1%

Mets hitters: -33.2%

Teh aw3s0mest play: Daniel Vogelbach double in second

Teh sux0rest play: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double in ninth