This Week in Mets Quotes: I Think Buck Should Leave

Your 2023 New York Mets: What the hell?

“I don’t think anybody saw this coming.” -Justin Verlander [MLB]

We’re all trying to find the guy who did this.

“I constructed the roster. Ultimately, this is the club we have right now. I think we expect them to be able to do more, and I think they expect it of themselves.” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

Oh my god, he admitted it.

“If it turns out we don’t improve, and we’re looking at ’24, let’s say we’re with a similar team and one year older, for a veteran team, that’s probably not a great place to be. I mean, it could get better. But it may not. We have to make those judgments.” -Steve Cohen [The Athletic]

Look... we will stay married and raise the kids until they’re out of the house, but I will not respect you, and I’ll make sure the kids don’t either.

“I think [Buck’s] the guy to get us back on track.” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

I’m not in trouble at all.

“They’re capable of doing the job. They just didn’t do it today.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

That was the most consequential day of my life because now I know I don’t like my work.

“I hate when good people don’t get a return for what they are putting into it. Somehow, it’s not fair. The game is not always fair.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

No, I don’t know how to fucking drive. I don’t know what any of this shit is, and I’m fucking scared.

“I don’t get it. What am I missing?” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

They’re saying, “No way. You must’ve rigged something.” I didn’t do fucking shit. I didn’t rig shit!

“What else could we do [regarding bullpen usage]? That was kind of where we were.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

She was a model around the world. She was on posters. Yeah. I used to have a poster of her in my garage. And then I met her. Can you believe it? And she asked me to marry her, and I didn’t even want to. But she’s beautiful, but she’s dying. She’s sick, but she’s hanging in there. Tell her.

“Promise you, if there was a magic potion, I would have cracked the bottle already and made everybody drink it. There is no magic potion. It’s simply just show up and play better. We’re a good team. Nothing’s changed. This game makes it so easy to get so negative. We’re not playing that game — ‘Oh, look at the Braves winning.’ No. Go win. Just win. Focus on what you can control, keep the laser focus and just win. That’s it. Look at all the teams in history that have started slow and then won,” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

I’m worried that the baby thinks people can’t change.

“We’ve just got to keep going. It’s a long season, and obviously the results haven’t been there for most of the guys on the team. We know that and we’re trying to be better, and I think we will be as the rest of the season goes on.” -Drew Smith [MLB]

He said if anyone disagreed, he’d let Brian keep the hat on. Nobody said shit, dude, nobody said shit.

“We’re a much better team than what we’re showing right now,” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

And I own every kind of classic car.

“From my experience … it’s tough, because at the beginning of the year, I never would have thought I would be talking about [the Trade Deadline]. I never would have got such a nice condo that I got out here, especially with how high rent is. It’s something that has crossed my mind.” -Tommy Pham [MLB]

I’m joking. I’m joking.

“They deserve an opportunity to keep this going, and all the support we can give them. They care. They’re thoughtful. They’re collaborative. And they want to help” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

Yeah, that’s one idea. Or we could work as a team, find out whoever did this, and punish him ourselves.

“If we are able to get out of this, we are going to look at these days and say, ‘Remember how we stayed together? Remember how hard it was and how we dug ourselves out?’ You learn from that, and we can be proud how we handled this.” -Mark Canha [MLB]

You can’t change the rules just ‘cause you don’t like how I’m doing it.

“If I were to give you an answer, I think it has to do with trying to do more. When you lose games or when you are not having success, the nature of the moment is to do more, trying to make up for things. I’ll give you an example: My last at-bat [in the eighth inning], I took pitch one and then the next two pitches, I wanted to hit the ball extra hard for some reason [and struck out on three pitches]. It’s just a matter of putting the ball in play and just trying to get on base, not trying to hit a two-run homer with nobody on. I still haven’t seen anybody do it.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Call Spectrum and say, “I’m not worried about it! I’m not worried about any of this. There’s worse shit on the local news.”

“I’m a patient guy. Everybody wants a headline. Everybody says, ‘Fire this person, fire that person.’ But I don’t see that as a way to operate. If you want to attract good people to this organization, the worst thing you can do is be impulsive and win the headline for the day. Overall, over time, you’re not going to attract the best talent. You’re not going to want to work for somebody who has a short fuse. Listen, I know fans, they want something to happen. I get it. But sometimes, you can’t do it because you have long-term objectives. My view is this is a very complex job and there’s a lot to do, and it’s a lot on one person. That’s still out there. We’ll see. At some point, we will fill that position.” -Steve Cohen [MLB]