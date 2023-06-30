Mets Morning News: Mets go entire month of June without winning a series

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost another game to the Brewers, clinching their final series loss in a month that didn’t see them win a single series. Not counting a three-game sweep of the Phillies that finished on June 1, the team’s best series outcome this month was a split of two games with the Yankees.

Max Scherzer has been good lately despite the Mets’ brutal struggles.

Scherzer appeared to be unhappy with an umpire after a sticky stuff inspection.

Buck Showalter is disappointed in the Mets’ first-half performance.

The Mets need to be sellers.

A Mets player regrets renting a New York City apartment because of the possibility that he’ll be traded.

Francisco Lindor will not be the National League’s starting shortstop at the All-Star Game.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Cubs.

The Marlins beat the Red Sox.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani set an Angels franchise record by hitting his fourteenth home run in the month of June,

The Pirates and Padres played in the wildfire smoke that was covering Pittsburgh, which didn’t sit well with at least a couple of the Pirates’ players.

Clayton Kershaw is hoping to return soon after receiving a cortisone shot.

Michael Conforto is dealing with a hamstring issue and won’t appear in the Giants’ series against the Mets this weekend.

Domingo German is far from perfect despite having thrown a perfect game, writes Laura Albanese.

This Date in Mets History

This particular date in Mets history saw Sandy Koufax throw a gem against them and Johan Santana throw a gem for them against the Dodgers.