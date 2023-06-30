 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/30/23: Tyler giveth, Tylor taketh away

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
New York Mets v Colorado Rockies Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (34-42)

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 7, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

The offense was nonexistent, Tylor Megill was bad, and the Mets’ affiliate lost badly to the Yankees’ affiliate. Next.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (36-35)

HARTFORD 5, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

Tough loss here. Down two in the sixth, Binghamton rallied for four runs, capped off by Agustin Ruiz’s two-run home run. That put Dominic Hamel in line for the win, but a Branden Fryman error in the eighth led to two unearned runs that sunk the Rumble Ponies. Hmm, that sure sounds like a familiar pattern doesn’t it?

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/5-1)

BROOKLYN 4, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

Tyler Stuart continues to excel at this level and really should’ve been promoted at this point. Kevin Parada...not so much. But hey Junior Tilian got his first High-A homer, that’s cool.

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/1-3)

DUNEDIN 6, ST LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Second half going the same way as the first half so far. Jett was bad, Reimer didn’t play, the rest doesn’t matter much.

Rookie: FCL Mets (10-7)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Tyler Stuart

Goat of the Night

Tylor Megill

