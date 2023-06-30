Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/30/23: Tyler giveth, Tylor taketh away

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 7, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

The offense was nonexistent, Tylor Megill was bad, and the Mets’ affiliate lost badly to the Yankees’ affiliate. Next.

HARTFORD 5, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

Tough loss here. Down two in the sixth, Binghamton rallied for four runs, capped off by Agustin Ruiz’s two-run home run. That put Dominic Hamel in line for the win, but a Branden Fryman error in the eighth led to two unearned runs that sunk the Rumble Ponies. Hmm, that sure sounds like a familiar pattern doesn’t it?

BROOKLYN 4, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

Tyler Stuart continues to excel at this level and really should’ve been promoted at this point. Kevin Parada...not so much. But hey Junior Tilian got his first High-A homer, that’s cool.

DUNEDIN 6, ST LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Second half going the same way as the first half so far. Jett was bad, Reimer didn’t play, the rest doesn’t matter much.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Tyler Stuart

Goat of the Night

Tylor Megill