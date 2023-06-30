Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/30/23: Tyler giveth, Tylor taketh away

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (34-42)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 7, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)
The offense was nonexistent, Tylor Megill was bad, and the Mets’ affiliate lost badly to the Yankees’ affiliate. Next.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-3, BB
- LF Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- 1B Luke Voit: 1-4
- DH DJ Stewart: 1-3, BB, K
- RF Jaylin Davis: 1-3, 2 K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 0-4, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-4
- C Tomas Nido: 1-4, 2 K
- RHP Tylor Megill: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP John Curtiss: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Dennis Santana: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (36-35)
HARTFORD 5, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)
Tough loss here. Down two in the sixth, Binghamton rallied for four runs, capped off by Agustin Ruiz’s two-run home run. That put Dominic Hamel in line for the win, but a Branden Fryman error in the eighth led to two unearned runs that sunk the Rumble Ponies. Hmm, that sure sounds like a familiar pattern doesn’t it?
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-3, R, BB, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 1-4, R, K, E (4)
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-3, R, BB, 3 K
- DH Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 1-4, R, HR (9), 2 RBI, K
- 1B Jose Mena: 1-4, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-3, 2 K
- LF Tanner Murphy: 0-3, K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, L (1-1), BS (2)
- LHP Matt Minnick: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/5-1)
BROOKLYN 4, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)
Tyler Stuart continues to excel at this level and really should’ve been promoted at this point. Kevin Parada...not so much. But hey Junior Tilian got his first High-A homer, that’s cool.
- DH Alex Ramirez: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB (11)
- C Kevin Parada: 1-4, K
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, R, HR (7), 2 RBI, BB
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB (4)
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, 2B, RBI
- 1B Mateo Gil: 0-3, K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, HR (1), RBI
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3
- RHP Tyler Stuart: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, W (3-0)
- RHP Jace Beck: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- LHP Quinn Brodey: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, S (2)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/1-3)
DUNEDIN 6, ST LUCIE 4 (BOX)
Second half going the same way as the first half so far. Jett was bad, Reimer didn’t play, the rest doesn’t matter much.
- CF Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-3, K
- RF Wilfredo Lara: 2-4, R, HR (9), RBI
- SS Jett Williams: 0-4, K
- C Jose Hernandez: 0-2, R, 2 BB, E (1)
- LF Karell Paz: 1-3, BB, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- DH Dyron Campos: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- 3B Luis Castillo: 1-3, RBI, K
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Eric Foggo: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Luis A. Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jean Calderon: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-2)
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Bailey Reid: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Rookie: FCL Mets (10-7)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Tyler Stuart
Goat of the Night
Tylor Megill
