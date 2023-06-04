Mets Morning News: Mets hold Hall of Fame ceremony, then lose unceremoniously to Blue Jays

Meet the Mets

Following a memorable Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Mets fell flat in a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. The Mets actually led in the game on a Daniel Vogelbach double in the second, which scored Starling Marte for the game’s first run. Toronto ended up tying it in the sixth, and going ahead in the ninth on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double off David Robertson. The offense went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Choose Your Recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, ESPN

The team’s quiet bats have put a magnifying glass on every other detail, writes Anthony DiComo.

Bill Ladson explores the unique path of each Mets Hall of Fame inductee.

The moment was not lost on Al Leiter, who talked about growing up a Mets fan in New Jersey.

Andrew Tredinnick recaps what was said at the induction ceremony.

Thomas Harrigan identifies the Mets as one of seven underperforming teams in MLB right now, and discusses how they can turn it around.

Jimmy Yacabonis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A. Vinny Nittoli, who was recently acquired in a trade, was added to the 40-man roster.

Around the National League East

The Braves prevailed 5-2 over the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. formed a winning tandem for Atlanta in the victory.

Sam Peebles wonders what is wrong with Ozzie Albies, who is having a down year for Atlanta.

The Marlins dismantled the Athletics 12-1.

Luis Arraez went 5-for-5, drove in five of the team’s runs, and raised his average to .390 in the process.

The Phillies doubled up the Nationals 4-2.

Around Major League Baseball

Mark Feinsand identifies nine players who could benefit from a change of scenery.

The Mariners granted Ryan Ryder his unconditional release.

The Red Sox and Rays split a doubleheader, with Boston winning Game 1 8-5 and Tampa Bay rebounding for a 4-2 win in Game 2.

The White Sox won in wild, walk-off fashion 2-1 over the Tigers.

The Pirates held off the Cardinals 4-3.

The Rangers destroyed the Mariners 16-6. In that game, an inning ended in one of the weirdest ways possible.

The Astros topped the Angels 9-6.

The Rockies beat the Royals 6-4.

The Brewers built a 10-3 win and held on to win 10-8 over the Reds.

The Twins topped the Guardians 4-2.

The Yankees toppled the Dodgers 6-3, with Aaron Judge once again hitting a homer and making a spectacular catch in the outfield.

The performance prompted Manny Randhawa to ask: Is 2023 Judge even better than 2022 Judge?

The Giants shut out the Orioles 4-0.

Yu Darvish and two Padres relievers combined to two-hit the Cubs in a 6-0 victory.

This Date in Mets History

Dave Kingman homered three times in a rout of the Dodgers on this date in 1976.