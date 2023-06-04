Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/4/23: Turn on the Jetts

SYRACUSE 10, ROCHESTER 5 (BOX)

Syracuse had both a four and five run inning in this one, with the latter providing the deciding runs over the Red Wings. That covered up a rough start by Alex Valverde, who gave up four runs in only 3.1 innings of work. Jonathan Arauz was the offensive start of the day, driving in four with a triple and a home run. The rehabbing Omar Narvaez had a hit and two walks.

ALTOONA 10, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

The Curve scored in every inning except the first and the fourth, which tells you all you need to know about how this game went. The pitching was very bad, the offense didn’t do anything notable - a home run from Brandon McIlwain the biggest highlight - and the loss was ugly. So much for being .500.

GAME 1: JERSEY SHORE 3, BROOKLYN 2 / 8 (BOX)

An extra inning loss in game one for Brooklyn, as the offense failed to drive in their free runner in the eighth. Alex Ramirez was absent, but Kevin Parada had two hits including a double, so that’s maybe a silver lining. Tyler Stewart had an unremarkable start, giving up one run in five innings.

GAME 2: JERSEY SHORE 3, BROOKLYN 2 / 7 (BOX)

Deja vu - another 3-2 loss, but in different fashion this time. Down 3-1 in the seventh, Alex Ramirez and Omar De Los Santos led off the inning with singles. Two ground outs scored one run and left the tying run at third, but Chase Estep struck out looking to end the game. So it goes for Brooklyn this year.

ST. LUCIE 10, FORT MYERS 8 (BOX)

This was a back-and forth affair, with multiple lead changes early on a big rally for the Mets later on eventually winning out. Jett Williams lived up to his name, stealing three bases to bring his count up to 17. He also walked three times - evidence of both his good eye and an approach that is still likely a bit too passive. Jacob Reimer had a good day as well, with two double. Most encouragingly, all four of his batted balls on the day had a launch angle between 12-25 degrees; perhaps he’s finally starting to lift the ball. Jordany Ventura still can’t throw strikes unfortunately, but overall a lot of positive takeaways here.

Star of the Night

Jett Williams

Goat of the Night

Kyle Wilson